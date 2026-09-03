FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Satyendar Jain Gets Bail In DJB Case, Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces New Maharashtra Rail Corridor'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Granted Bail In Case Over Alleged Delhi Jal Board Irregularities

Former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in the DJB STP Tender scam Case. He has been granted bail on a bail bond of Rs. 2 lakh and 2 sureties bond in the like amount. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Delhi Jal Board Sewage Treatment Plants tender scam case | AAP leader Satyendar Jain is being produced before the Rouse Avenue Court after the expiry of his judicial custody. pic.twitter.com/IGWmLRx1Ui — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2026

2. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces New East-West Rail Corridor To Connect Unserved Areas Of Maharashtra

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the proposed Surat-Dankuni east-west rail corridor will connect several previously unserved areas of Maharashtra, boosting industrial and rural development. He also highlighted plans for new suburban trains in Mumbai, bullet train progress, and additional Ganesh festival special services to meet rising passenger demand. (Read more...)

Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, ''My senior colleague and mentor who always guides me and who has done great work for the Railways, Piyush Goyal ji will also be joining us in just a few moments. Right now, some international delegations have arrived, which is why it… pic.twitter.com/zY6AutVor2 — IANS (@ians_india) September 3, 2026

3. Mumbai Crime: SNDT College Karate Instructor Accused Of Allegedly Raping Minor; Taken Into Custody

A karate instructor from SNDT College in Mumbai's Matunga has been accused of allegedly raping a minor student, according to reports. The instructor has been identified as Mahesh Navale, who also separately runs karate classes in the Chunabhatti-Sion area. Police registered a case at Kurla Police Station and took Navale into custody on the night of September 2. (Read more...)

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4. GDP Numbers Rigged? Former Finance Commission Chief Dismisses Claims As ‘Completely Baseless’

N.K. Singh rejected allegations of GDP manipulation as “completely baseless”, saying revised methodology and India’s 7.8% growth reflect a stronger economy. (Read more...)

N.K. Singh has rejected allegations of manipulation in India’s GDP |

5. 'It Hurt Me, I Felt Unsafe': Nepal Woman Allegedly Harassed By Man In Kathmandu's Thamel; CCTV Footage Of Incident Goes Viral, Calls For Police Action

A CCTV video from Kathmandu’s Thamel showing a man allegedly touching a young woman inappropriately has gone viral on social media. The woman shared the footage and said the man reportedly claimed the contact was accidental while exercising. The incident has sparked public concern over women’s safety, with social media users urging Nepal Police to identify the man and take action. (Read more...)

6. UPSC Geo-Scientist 2027 Registration Begins At upsconline.nic.in; Check 127 Vacancies, Eligibility And Exam Dates

UPSC has released the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2027 notification. Applications are open at upsconline.nic.in until September 22, 2026. The Preliminary Exam will be held on January 10, 2027, followed by Mains in June. (Read more...)

7. 'Hats Off To Mumbai Police': Uorfi Javed Extends Special Thanks For Swift Action After Guests Were 'Physically Stopped' From Entering Her House

Uorfi Javed praised the Mumbai Police for swiftly responding to her complaint over guests allegedly being stopped from entering her society after 10 pm. The actor thanked DN Nagar Police Station and Senior Inspector Sachin Gawas after cops visited her residence to address the matter. (Read more...)

Mumbai police swiftly responded to my tweet and came

To my residence to solve the matter ! Hopefully this will be resolved swiftly ! Specially thank you to Dn nagar police station and senior inspector Sachin gawas ji . Thank you so much 🙏 https://t.co/Iy8m2pi01W — Uorfi (@uorfi_) September 3, 2026

8. Janmashtami 2026: Must-Visit Lord Krishna Temples Around Mumbai For Gokulashtami Celebrations

The Sunderbagh Temple, also known as the Dwarkadhish Temple, is a historic haveli-style shrine which is located on Kalbadevi Road. It was historically nicknamed the Monkey Temple by the British. The temple was built by Sunderdas Mulji Jetha after a divine dream. (Read more...)

9. 'Neither Jurisdiction Nor Statutory Competence': SC Rules BCI Has No Power To Discipline Law Students Before Enrolment

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra had earlier directed that university graduates not be enrolled after students objected to CJI Surya Kant attending their convocation. BCI later withdrew the directive and apologised. (Read more...)

10. India May Soon Let AI Agents Make UPI Payments Without Manual Approval Each Time

India could soon allow AI agents to make small UPI payments without requiring approval for every transaction, under a proposed Unified Agent Protocol. Users may set spending limits and rules, while safeguards such as identity checks and audit trails could apply. The framework has not yet been formally confirmed by NPCI. (Read more...)