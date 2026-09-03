'Hats Off To Mumbai Police': Uorfi Javed Extends Special Thanks For Swift Action After Guests Were 'Physically Stopped' From Entering Her House

Uorfi Javed Thanks Mumbai Police For Swift Action After Guests Were 'Physically Stopped' From Entering Her Home Post 10 PM |

Uorfi Javed took to social media to praise the Mumbai Police for their swift action after she raised concerns about an issue at her residential society. The reality TV personality shared a video on her Instagram Story, revealing that an inspector had contacted her and was visiting her residence to look into the matter. Uorfi also thanked the Mumbai Police on X for their prompt response and extended special thanks to DN Nagar Police Station and Senior Inspector Sachin Gawas for their intervention.

On September 2, Uorfi had raised concerns about a new rule in her society, claiming that guests were not allowed to enter the premises after 10 pm. She alleged that some people were "physically stopped" from entering her home and questioned the legality of the rule. Tagging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police, she asked, "How is this rule even legal?"

Mumbai police swiftly responded to my tweet and came

To my residence to solve the matter ! Hopefully this will be resolved swiftly ! Specially thank you to Dn nagar police station and senior inspector Sachin gawas ji . Thank you so much 🙏 https://t.co/Iy8m2pi01W — Uorfi (@uorfi_) September 3, 2026

On Thursday, September 3, Uorfi shared an update on Instagram, praising the Mumbai Police for responding promptly to her complaint. She said, "Hats off to the Mumbai Police. Kal tweet kiya aaj neeche aa gayi hai. Meri baat ho gayi hai, the inspector contacted me and wo neeche aa rahe hain. Let's see what happens." She added, "I'll keep you updated," while addressing her fans.

Uorfi also took to X to thank the police for their intervention. She wrote, "Mumbai police swiftly responded to my tweet and came to my residence to solve the matter!" She further added, "Hopefully this will be resolved swiftly! Specially thank you to DN Nagar police station and senior inspector Sachin Gawas ji. Thank you so much (sic)."

So my society has a new rule , no guests allowed after 10 pm and even for interviews or shoot they will not allow anyone unless the owner has emailed them . They physically stopped people from entering my house . I don’t know how is this even legal ? You cannot physically stop… — Uorfi (@uorfi_) September 2, 2026

In her initial post on September 2, Uorfi had written, "So my society has a new rule, no guests allowed after 10 pm and even for interviews or shoot they will not allow anyone unless the owner has emailed them." Expressing her anger over the incident, she said, "They physically stopped people from entering my house. I don’t know how is this even legal? You cannot physically stop someone entering my residential premises." She then tagged the BMC and Mumbai Police, asking, "How is this rule even legal?"