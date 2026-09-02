'How Is This Legal?': Uorfi Javed Claims Housing Society Physically Stopped Guests From Entering Her House, Seeks Help From Mumbai Police

Uorfi Javed Questions Society's 'No Guests After 10 PM' Rule | Photo Via Instagram

Reality show star Uorfi Javed has claimed that her housing society has introduced a new rule restricting guests from entering the premises after 10 PM. The actress took to social media to question the legality of the rule and sought clarification from the Mumbai Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Uorfi Javed Questions Society's 'No Guests After 10 PM' Rule

Sharing her concerns, Uorfi took to her official X (formerly Twitter) and wrote on September 2, "So my society has a new rule, no guests allowed after 10 pm and even for interviews or shoot they will not allow anyone unless the owner has emailed them. They physically stopped people from entering my house. I don’t know how is this even legal? You cannot physically stop someone entering my residential premises. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice how is this rule even legal?"

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Uorfi Javed Says No Parties, Loud Music Behind Restrictions

Her post prompted reactions from social media users, with one person suggesting that the society members may have been frustrated by the people visiting her, possibly because of loud music or frequent parties. The user advised her to speak with the society members and assure them that she would install soundproofing materials in her apartment. They also suggested paying additional charges for lift usage.

Responding to the comment, Uorfi denied that parties or loud music were the reason behind the restrictions. She said, “There have been zero parties in my house, or any sort of loud music ever. If anyone else is doing that they can throw them out instead of creating issues for everyone.”

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'My Guests Are Not Criminal'

Another user told Uorfi that she should not complain if an actual criminal entered the society. Addressing the comment, Uorfi defended the people visiting her and said, “My guests are not criminal, if a resident of the apartment is giving permission for a fellow individual to enter in my apartment, no one should have any issues.”

On the work front, Uorfi was recently seen hosting the reality show Splitsvilla X6 alongside Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra, and Nia Sharma.