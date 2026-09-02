Mumbai Police Extern 10 Habitual Offenders From City, Suburbs For 1 Year To Curb Crime |

Mumbai: In a major move, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday externed 10 habitual offenders from Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts for one year following a review of crime hotspots in North Division-3. The action was taken to maintain law and order and curb repeated criminal activities in the region.

According to IANS, the action was taken under the Maharashtra Police Act against individuals allegedly involved in violent behaviour, intimidation with weapons, assault, extortion, theft, illicit drug dealing and other serious public-order offences.

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The move followed a review of individuals allegedly involved in repeated and serious criminal activities in different parts of the zone, police officials said. They added that the action aims to deter criminal activity, restore public confidence and improve law and order in the region.

Police identify externed individuals

According to reports, the 10 externed individuals have been identified as Aman Puttan Jaiswal, 38, and Prafull Yuvraj Awade, 37, who were externed on August 22, 2026, by Aarey Police Station. Abhishek Mahendraprasad Saroj, 24, was externed on August 12, 2026, while Pankaj Maruti Chalke, 37, and Mahesh Shivraj Swami, 24, were externed on August 28, 2026. Kartikey Dineshkumar Pathak, 23, described by police as a gang leader, and Shailesh Anilkumar Giri, 21, were externed under Section 55 on August 22, 2026, by Kurar Police Station.

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Hrishikesh Vikas Harmale, 27, was externed on August 26, 2026, while Vijay Harishchandra Bhoir, 24, was externed on August 24, 2026, by Samta Nagar Police Station and Kasturba Marg Police Station, respectively. Meanwhile, Vanrai Police Station externed Rani Raghunath Harijan, 56, on August 25, 2026.

One-year entry ban imposed

Following the externment orders, the 10 individuals have been directed not to enter Mumbai City or Mumbai Suburban districts for one year. Police have warned that anyone violating the orders by entering the restricted areas during this period may face arrest and further legal action.

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