Externed Criminals Defy Orders In Bhopal; 32 Violations Reported Since January | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite being externed from the district, several habitual offenders continue to stay in Bhopal secretly and a few dared to commit crimes, posing a challenge to the police.

As many as 32 violations involving externed criminals have been registered since January this year, police officials said. Under an externment order, a criminal is required to leave the district and remain outside its limits for the given period.

However, several offenders allegedly evade the order by hiding at different locations, changing their appearance or making secret visits to their homes. Some externed criminals are even involved in criminal activities while staying in the city.

Recently, Jitu Yadav, who had been externed from Kolar police station, opened fire in Kajlikheda. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

After negligence was found in the case, police commissioner attached Kajlikheda police station in-charge Pallavi Pandey and a sub-inspector to the police lines.

A similar incident was reported in Koh-e-Fiza in May, when Yaseen Malik, son of deceased gangster Mukhtar Malik, assaulted people and vandalised vehicles at an apartment while he was under an externment order.

Koh-e-Fiza police initially failed to take immediate action but arrested him after the matter came to light. The station in-charge was later suspended for negligence.

Last year, Zuber Maulana and his associates allegedly spread panic by opening fire in Mangalwara and Tila Jamalpura areas.

Zuber was an externed criminal but was staying in Bhopal while changing his appearance. Earlier he grew long hair but later shaved his head and beard to avoid detection.

Police officials said cases have been registered in all 32 instances of violation of externment orders since January. They added that continuous action is being taken to trace and arrest criminals who violate the orders and return to the district.

Some recent arrests

Shahjahanabad police recently arrested two externed criminals, Shamim Khan alias Faqeer and Sabir alias Sabbi, who were allegedly living secretly in the city after changing their appearances.

Similarly, notorious criminal Sohail alias Bachha, who had also been externed, was allegedly staying at a dhaba. Gandhinagar police arrested him around two months ago.