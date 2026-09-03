Mumbai Crime: SNDT College Karate Instructor Accused Of Allegedly Raping Minor; Taken Into Custody |

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai on Thursday, where a karate instructor from SNDT College, Matunga, has been accused of allegedly raping a minor student.

According to reports, the instructor has been identified as Mahesh Navale. The reports further state that Navale separately runs karate classes in the Chunabhatti, Sion area.

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Case registered at Kurla Police Station

Following the incident, a case has been registered at Kurla Police Station. Moreover, he was taken into custody by the police on the night of September 2.

Further details into the case are awaited.