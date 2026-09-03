 Mumbai Crime: SNDT College Karate Instructor Accused Of Allegedly Raping Minor; Taken Into Custody
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: SNDT College Karate Instructor Accused Of Allegedly Raping Minor; Taken Into Custody

Mumbai Crime: SNDT College Karate Instructor Accused Of Allegedly Raping Minor; Taken Into Custody

A karate instructor from SNDT College in Mumbai's Matunga has been accused of allegedly raping a minor student, according to reports. The instructor has been identified as Mahesh Navale, who also separately runs karate classes in the Chunabhatti-Sion area. Police registered a case at Kurla Police Station and took Navale into custody on the night of September 2. Further details remain awaited.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Thursday, September 03, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
Mumbai Crime: SNDT College Karate Instructor Accused Of Allegedly Raping Minor; Taken Into Custody
Mumbai Crime: SNDT College Karate Instructor Accused Of Allegedly Raping Minor; Taken Into Custody |

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai on Thursday, where a karate instructor from SNDT College, Matunga, has been accused of allegedly raping a minor student.

According to reports, the instructor has been identified as Mahesh Navale. The reports further state that Navale separately runs karate classes in the Chunabhatti, Sion area.

Case registered at Kurla Police Station

Following the incident, a case has been registered at Kurla Police Station. Moreover, he was taken into custody by the police on the night of September 2.

Further details into the case are awaited.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source