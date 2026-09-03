Ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Granted Bail In Case Over Alleged Delhi Jal Board Irregularities

A Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday granted bail to former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a corruption case linked to alleged irregularities in the tender process of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewage treatment plant projects.

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Special Judge Digvinay Singh granted Jain bail on a bond of ₹2 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount. Jain was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on August 18 in connection with the alleged DJB STP tender scam.

During the bail hearing, Jain's counsel, N Harisharan, argued that his client was arrested 27 months after the case was registered. He said Jain had been called for questioning only once during this period and was arrested when he was summoned for questioning again.

The defence further submitted that the evidence in the case was entirely documentary in nature and that all relevant material had already been seized by the investigating agencies. It argued that Jain's continued custody was therefore not necessary.

The ACB, however, opposed the bail plea, alleging that Jain was a habitual offender and arguing that the court should take the allegation into consideration while deciding his application.

Earlier on Thursday, Jain was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court after his judicial custody expired.

The case concerns alleged irregularities in the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects undertaken by the Delhi Jal Board. Jain has been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.