UPSC Geo-Scientist 2027 Registration Begins At upsconline.nic.in; Check 127 Vacancies, Eligibility And Exam Dates

UPSC Geo-Scientist 2027: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2027. The application process has commenced, and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official UPSC application portal.

According to the notification, the online application window will remain open until September 22, 2026, at 6 PM. The Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Examination 2027 is scheduled to be held on January 10, 2027, while the Main Examination will take place on June 19 and 20, 2027.

The recruitment drive covers posts under the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Ministry of Mines, and the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to apply

UPSC Geo-Scientist 2027: Important dates

Candidates can check the examination schedule below:

Notification released: September 2, 2026

Application begins: September 2, 2026

Last date to apply: September 22, 2026, till 6 PM

Preliminary Examination: January 10, 2027

Main Examination: June 19 and 20, 2027

The Preliminary Examination will be conducted at 21 centres, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram. Centre allotment will be on a first-apply-first-allot basis for most centres, subject to the prescribed capacity.

UPSC Geo-Scientist 2027: Vacancy details

The recruitment includes vacancies under two categories:

Category I: Geological Survey of India (GSI)

Geologist, Group A: 29 vacancies

Geophysicist, Group A: 0 vacancies

Chemist, Group A: 7 vacancies

Assistant Geologist, Group B: 34 vacancies

Assistant Geophysicist, Group B: 35 vacancies

Assistant Chemist, Group B: 6 vacancies

Total GSI vacancies: 111

PwBD reservation: 8 vacancies are reserved for eligible Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) across various posts.

Category II: Central Ground Water Board (CGWB)

Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Group A: 5 vacancies

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group A: 1 vacancy

Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group A: 1 vacancy

Assistant Hydrogeologist, Group B: 7 vacancies

Assistant Chemist, Group B: 1 vacancy

Assistant Geophysicist, Group B: 1 vacancy

Total CGWB vacancies: 16

PwBD reservation: 2 vacancies are reserved for eligible PwBD candidates.

Total vacancies listed: 127

The number of vacancies is tentative and may be altered by the Commission.

UPSC Geo-Scientist 2027: Eligibility criteria

Age limit

Candidates must have attained 21 years and must not have attained 32 years as on January 1, 2027.

Applicants must have been born between January 2, 1995, and January 1, 2006.

Age relaxation is applicable to eligible reserved and other categories as per government rules. SC/ST candidates can receive up to five years of relaxation, while eligible OBC candidates can receive up to three years. Separate provisions are available for government servants, ex-servicemen, PwBD candidates and other specified categories.

Educational qualification

The required qualification varies according to the post.

Geologist, Group A: Master’s degree in Geological Science, Geology, Applied Geology, Geo-Exploration, Mineral Exploration, Engineering Geology, Marine Geology, Earth Science and Resource Management, Oceanography and Coastal Areas Studies, Petroleum Geosciences or Geochemistry.

Geophysicist, Group A / Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics): M.Sc. in Physics, Applied Physics, Geophysics or specified related disciplines.

Chemist, Group A / Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical): M.Sc. in Chemistry, Applied Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry.

Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) / Assistant Hydrogeologist: Master’s degree in Geology, Applied Geology, Marine Geology or Hydrogeology.

Assistant Chemist: M.Sc. or Integrated M.Sc. in Chemistry, Applied Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry or specified related disciplines.

Assistant Geologist: Master’s or Integrated Master’s degree in Geology, Applied Geology, Mineral Exploration, Marine Geology or Earth Science.

Assistant Geophysicist: M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.) or Integrated M.Sc. in Geophysics, Exploration Geophysics, Applied Geophysics, Geo-Exploration, Marine Geophysics, Physics, Applied Physics or Applied Geology.

Candidates who have appeared for a qualifying examination and are awaiting their results may also apply provisionally, subject to the conditions specified by UPSC.

UPSC Geo-Scientist 2027: Application fee

Candidates are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 200.

However, female candidates, SC, ST and eligible Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

OBC and EWS candidates are not exempt from the application fee and are required to pay the prescribed amount.

The fee can be paid through net banking, Visa/Master/RuPay credit or debit cards, or UPI.

UPSC Geo-Scientist 2027: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their applications:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC online application portal.

Step 2: Create an account and complete the Universal Registration Number (URN) process, if not already registered.

Step 3: Complete the Common Application Form (CAF) with the required personal, educational and other details.

Step 4: Fill out the examination-specific application form for the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2027.

Step 5: Upload the required documents, photograph, live photograph and signature as per the prescribed instructions.

Step 6: Select the examination centre and applicable post/category preferences carefully.

Step 7: Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 8: Submit the application form and save or download a copy for future reference.

Candidates should note that the application cannot be withdrawn after submission, and no correction, alteration or modification will be permitted in the submitted application form. UPSC has, however, provided a one-time facility to edit the URN profile; changes made to the URN profile will not be reflected in applications that have already been submitted.

Direct link to apply

UPSC Geo-Scientist 2027: Selection process

The Combined Geo-Scientist Examination will be conducted in three stages:

Stage 1: Preliminary Examination

The Preliminary Examination will be objective-type and will consist of two papers. Candidates qualifying at this stage will be eligible to appear for the Main Examination.

Stage 2: Main Examination

The Main Examination will be descriptive in nature and will consist of three papers. Marks obtained in the Main Examination will contribute to the final merit.

Stage 3: Personality Test/Interview

Candidates shortlisted after the Main Examination will be called for the Personality Test/Interview.

Marks obtained in the Preliminary and Main examinations, along with the Personality Test, will be considered for final merit as prescribed in the examination rules.

UPSC Geo-Scientist exam 2027: Important instructions

UPSC has made several examination-related requirements mandatory. Candidates must use a black ballpoint pen for marking answers in the OMR sheet during the Preliminary Examination. Negative marking will apply to incorrect answers in the objective-type papers.

Candidates will also be required to undergo face authentication at the examination venue.

Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, cameras, storage devices and other electronic or programmable devices are strictly prohibited at the examination centre, even when switched off.

Candidates should also reach the examination venue well in advance, as entry will close 30 minutes before the commencement of each examination session.

The Commission has advised applicants to carefully read the complete examination notice and eligibility rules before applying.