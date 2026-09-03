Janmashtami 2026: Must-Visit Lord Krishna Temples Around Mumbai For Gokulashtami Celebrations

Must-Visit Lord Krishna Temples Around Mumbai For Gokulashtami Celebrations |

Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, Krishna Janmashtami, Sri Krishna Jayanti, is celebrated with great devotion across Mumbai as devotees come together to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. In 2026, the festival will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2026. Meanwhile, Dahi Handi will be celebrated on September 5. The festival brings temples across the city alive with devotional music, special prayers, decorations and midnight celebrations. For those looking to experience the festive spirit, here are some popular Krishna temples in Mumbai worth visiting.

ISKCON Juhu |

ISKCON Temple celebrations

While there are several ISKCON temples, the ISKCON Temple in Juhu is among Mumbai’s most popular destinations for Janmashtami celebrations. The temple is beautifully decorated for the occasion and witnesses elaborate rituals, bhajans, kirtans and cultural programmes. Devotees gather in large numbers to participate in the midnight prayers marking Krishna’s birth.

The Sunderbagh Temple | Instagram/ arinpaul

Historic Krishna shrine

The Sunderbagh Temple, also known as the Dwarkadhish Temple, is a historic haveli-style shrine which is located on Kalbadevi Road. It was historically nicknamed the Monkey Temple by the British. The temple was built by Sunderdas Mulji Jetha after a divine dream.

ISKCON Kharghar |

Spiritual centre in Kharghar

The Sri Sri Radha Madan Mohanji is an ISKCON temple which is located in Kharghar. It is another famous temple to visit on Janmashtami. The temple stands tall in a grand 8-to-9-acre spiritual and cultural centre located near Central Park and the Golf Course in Sector 23. It is the second-largest ISKCON temple in Asia.

Virar’s Dwarkadhish temple

The Dwarkadhish Temple in Virar is another must-visit temple place where devotees can seek Lord Krishna’s blessings during Janmashtami. The temple becomes especially vibrant during the festival, with devotional ceremonies and gatherings. It is a magnificent, newly opened replica of the famous Dwarka temple located in Shirgaon, Virar East, Maharashtra.

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Festive atmosphere in South Mumbai

Babulnath area is also another spot to visit for Janmashtami celebration, largely because it sits right next to the world-famous ISKCON Chowpatty (Sri Sri Radhagopinath Temple). The Babulnath Temple area and surrounding South Mumbai neighbourhoods also witness festive activities during Krishna Janmashtami. Devotees visiting temples in the area can experience the city’s traditional festive atmosphere.