Krishna Janmashtami 2026: Why Devotees Celebrate The Festival And What Makes It Significant? Check Date, Muhurat

Krishna Janmashtami 2026 | Canva

Krishna Janmashtami, also Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is one of the prominent Hindu festivals. It marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated for two days. The auspicious festival is celebrated in different ways. On the first day of celebration, devotees fast and follow the rituals. On the second day, Dahi Handi is celebrated in various parts of the country, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Krishna Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami marks and celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, who is considered the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born around 3228 BCE on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the waning moon fortnight in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada at midnight. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Friday, August 4, 2026. Meanwhile, Dahi Handi will be celebrated on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per the Drik Panchang, the muhurat are as follows:

According to the data of Panchang, 2026 Janmashtami will follow the 5253rd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Nishita Puja Time - 11:18 PM to 12:03 AM, Sep 05

Why is Krishna Janmashtami celebrated?

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna is considered to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He was born on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad, hence the celebration known as "Janmashtami," which means birth on Ashtami. This day is dedicated to worshipping Lord Krishna in his child form, also known as Laddu Gopal and Bal Gopal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The legend says, Lord Krishna was born in Mathura to Mata Devaki and Vasudeva at a time when evil forces (Demon Kansa) ruled on the Earth and threatened to destroy humanity. After Devki giving birth to Krishna on Earth, Lord Krishna defeated the demon Kansa, which also symbolises the triumph of good over evil. The festival also celebrates his victory over evil.