Janmashtami 2026: ISKCON Temples In Mumbai Prepare Special Costumes, Grand Celebrations For Krishna Janmotsav | Pics | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: With the city preparing for Janmashtami, deities at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temples at Girgaon Chowpatty and Juhu will be dressed in special costumes designed by devotees and designers.

Girgaon Deities To Wear Unique Ensemble

At Girgaon, Sri Sri Radha Gopinath will be adorned in an ensemble inspired by a verse from Srila Krishnadasa Kaviraja Goswami’s Govinda-lilamrta, in which Vrnda-devi brings two parrots before Sri Sri Radha and Krishna.

Shalini Parekh, a trained jewellery designer who later took up costume-making, created the collection with her husband, Raghunath. She said the ensemble brings the scene described in the verse to life through parrots, flowers and pomegranates.

“The parrots sweetly sing verses glorifying the divine couple, who, pleased by the singing, lovingly feed them pomegranates,” Parekh said.

Intricate Embroidery Adds Detail

The parrots contrast with the symmetrical skirt, while separately embroidered and appliquéd birds create a three-dimensional effect. Cutwork jali, resham embroidery, poth and kardana work — involving beads and metal-thread embroidery — and gota patti have been used to create layers of texture and depth.

Parekh said creating the costumes was an exercise in meditation and seva, or service.

At the ISKCON temple in Juhu, the deities will wear costumes created by designer Arun Wadhwani.

Two-Day Celebrations At Girgaon

The Girgaon temple has planned celebrations on September 3 and 4. The festival will begin on Thursday with Mangal-arati at 5am, Shrimad Bhagavata classes and an evening Divya-snan abhishek for donors. Friday will feature day-long kirtans, lectures on Krishna-lila and a public Kalash abhishek. Celebrations will culminate at midnight with Maha-arati. Darshan will remain open until 1am to accommodate devotees.

Other Krishna temples have also announced their schedules. The Shri Vallabhnidhi Trust’s Govardhannathaji temple on Gulmohar Road, Juhu, will hold Janmotsav and Nandotsav on Friday and Saturday.

Other Temples Announce Programmes

At Matunga’s Asthika Samaj temple, which houses Kochu Guruvayoor, a shrine devoted to Lord Krishna of Guruvayoor in Kerala, cultural and religious programmes began on August 29 and 30 with bhajans and dance recitals.

On Friday, the temple will remain open until midnight to mark Krishna’s birthday, with a two-hour music concert beginning at 10pm. The celebrations will continue over the following weekends, with singer T S Krishnamurthy performing on Saturday and Ashtapadi — hymns devoted to Krishna by poet Jayadeva — scheduled for Sunday.

Singer Vidya Harikrishna will perform with her students on September 12, followed by a Bharatanatyam recital by exponent Kalashri Dr Lata Surendra the next day.

“All our cultural programmes are during the weekends because devotees cannot leave work to attend the functions,” said C V Subramaniam of the organisation.

Meanwhile, some groups plan to use the festival to promote social messages linked to Krishna’s traditional association with cows. In Thane, the Animal Climate Health Save Foundation will promote a vegan lifestyle and urge people to avoid dairy products.

“An animal’s milk belongs to its calf; we have no right over it,” said Abhishek Goswami of the foundation. The group plans to hold a gathering with placards at Talao Pali.

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