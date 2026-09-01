Ganeshotsav 2026: Maharashtra Govt Announces Best Ganesh Mandal Competition With Prizes Up To ₹7.5 Lakh | AI

Palghar, Maharashtra: As part of the Maharashtra Government’s decision to celebrate Ganeshotsav as a State Festival, the government has organised the Best Public Ganeshotsav Mandal Competition 2026. The scope of the competition has been expanded to the taluka, district, state, national and international levels.

The competition is being organised as part of a series of competitions, cultural programmes and public initiatives planned across Maharashtra under the State Festival celebrations.

Online Applications Open

Applications will be accepted online through ganeshotsav.pldmka.co.in, the portal made available through the official website of the P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Mumbai - pldeshpandekalaacademy.org. Registered and duly permitted public Ganeshotsav mandals are eligible to participate.

In Palghar district, the mandal securing first place in each taluka will receive a cash prize of ₹25,000 along with a certificate. At the district level, the first, second and third-place winners will receive ₹50,000, ₹40,000 and ₹30,000 respectively, along with certificates.

State-Level Winners To Get ₹7.5 Lakh

At the state level, the first-place winner will receive ₹7.50 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive ₹5 lakh and ₹2.50 lakh respectively. The same prize structure will apply at the national level, where the first, second and third-place mandals will receive ₹7.50 lakh, ₹5 lakh and ₹2.50 lakh respectively. At the international level too, the first-place winner will receive ₹7.50 lakh, the second-place winner ₹5 lakh and the third-place winner ₹2.50 lakh.

Participating Ganeshotsav mandals will be evaluated through on-site inspections by members of the taluka-level evaluation committee.

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