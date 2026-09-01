Cooper Hospital Burqa Row: Security Guard Asked Woman To Remove Veil, BMC Issues Show-Cause Notice | AI

Mumbai: A controversy has erupted at BMC-run Dr RN Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle after a woman alleged that a woman security guard asked her to remove her burqa before allowing her to enter the neonatal ward. The hospital administration has since issued a show-cause notice to the security guard and said stricter security measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of newborn babies.

Woman Alleges Entry Was Denied

The woman, identified as advocate Jahanara Shaikh, said she had gone to the hospital to visit a relative admitted to the maternity ward. According to her, security personnel stopped her and her friend at the entrance and told them that women wearing burqas would not be allowed inside. She alleged that when she questioned the reason, the security personnel cited concerns over babies being stolen from the hospital.

Shaikh objected to the demand, saying that asking her to remove the burqa violated her dignity and privacy. She also questioned why a particular form of attire should be treated as a security concern.

Privacy Concerns Raised

A video purportedly showing the exchange between Shaikh and the security personnel has also surfaced on social media, triggering a debate over visitor security, infant safety and the manner in which identity checks are conducted in sensitive hospital areas.

When contacted by the Free Press Journal, Dr Chhaya Shinde, Dean of Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital, said a female security guard on duty had asked the woman, who had come to visit the neonatal ward, to remove her burqa.

“At that time, the security guard should have asked her to show her face or move the veil aside. Later, the security guard apologised to the woman for the incident,” said Shinde.

She added that the hospital has implemented stricter security measures for the safety of newborn babies. “Additionally, the hospital administration has issued a show-cause notice to the security guard in this matter,” she said.

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