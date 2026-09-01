Mira-Bhayander Voter List Row: Minister Pratap Sarnaik Raises Questions Over 2.13 Lakh Deleted Entries Ahead Of Civic Polls | AI

Mira-Bhayander: Allegations of major discrepancies in voter lists have triggered a political storm in Mira-Bhayander ahead of the upcoming municipal elections. Maharashtra Transport Minister and Dharashiv District Guardian Minister Pratap Sarnaik raised serious questions about procedural irregularities, voter list anomalies, and the administration's role during a recent press conference.

Over 2 Lakh Voters Removed

​Citing data from the voter list Special Information Review (SIR) process, Sarnaik claimed that a massive number of voter records had been purged.

• ​Total Initial Voters: 5,14,955 voters were registered on the prevailing list.

• ​Deleted Records: 2,13,045 voter entries were permanently removed following administrative scrutiny and verification.

• ​Pending Mappings: 47,901 voter records remain pending for mapping, subject to further hearings and verification.

• ​Technical Discrepancies: 48,379 voter entries were flagged for technical errors.

• ​Part No. 487 (2019 List): Sarnaik noted that out of 5,67,972 voters in this section, mapping for 50.99% remains pending, affecting large voter blocks (including groups of 1,42,662 and 1,48,407 voters).

Questions Raised Over Past Elections

​Sarnaik questioned the transparency of past municipal elections, asking how such widespread errors occurred, why proper verification was ignored, and why election officials failed to act. He asserted that these discrepancies caused a "technical defeat" for his party in the previous election, hinting at possible political conspiracy rather than mere administrative oversight.

Refusing to shift blame entirely to the administration, Sarnaik held his own party workers and local office-bearers accountable. He stated that local Shiv Sainiks should have caught these irregularities earlier. While correspondence was sent to the Municipal Commissioner, Sarnaik alleged that official inquiries remained a mere formality without concrete action.

• ​Objections & Suggestions Window: August 31, 2026 – September 30, 2026

• ​Final Voter List Publication: November 4, 2026

To ensure legitimate voters are not disenfranchised, Sarnaik announced that his party is setting up a dedicated task force. Following a special meeting with key Shiv Sena office-bearers, activists have been directed to conduct door-to-door physical verifications during the objection window to safeguard voter entries.

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