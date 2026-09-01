MSEDCL Detects 22 Power Theft Cases In CBD Belapur And Ulwe, Recovers Electricity Worth ₹76.85 Lakh |

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has intensified its campaign against power theft across its jurisdiction following directions from Sanjay Patil, Chief Engineer of the Bhandup Circle.

In August, the CBD Sub-Division of MSEDCL detected 22 cases of power theft in CBD Belapur and Ulwe, involving 1,90,757 units of electricity worth Rs 76.85 lakh.

Drive Conducted Under Officials’ Guidance

The special drive was conducted under the guidance of Deepak Patil, Superintending Engineer, Vashi Circle, and led by Suhas Bedgkar, Executive Engineer, Nerul Division, and Prashant Banaite, Additional Executive Engineer, CBD Sub-Division.

During inspections of electricity connections, officials detected 22 cases of theft under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003. Two major cases were detected in Ulwe, involving power theft worth Rs 51.41 lakh and Rs 11.84 lakh, respectively. The stolen electricity amounts were recovered from the consumers.

Engineers Take Part In Action

The action was carried out by engineers Ashlesha Rokade, Gauri Vazarkar, Madhuri Bhosale, Ravindra Nahide, Hemant Jadhav and Avinash Abhale.

Officials found various methods being used to steal electricity, including tampering with meters, installing resistance devices inside meters, bypassing meters and tapping service wires.

“Several cases involving meter tampering, inserting resistance devices into meters, bypassing meters and tapping service wires have been detected. Consumers should not fall prey to inducements and should use electricity honestly,” said Chief Engineer Sanjay Patil.

He added that the campaign against power theft would be intensified further. Patil also warned that cases would be registered against consumers involved in power theft if they failed to pay the electricity bill along with the applicable penalty within the prescribed period.

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