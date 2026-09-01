Non-Marathi Auto Drivers In Dombivli Complete Marathi Language Workshop To Improve Passenger Communication

Kalyan: In an initiative aimed at making communication between autorickshaw drivers and passengers smoother, non-Marathi-speaking auto drivers in Dombivli have completed a two-month Marathi language communication workshop and received certificates for their training.

The workshop was organised by the Rickshaw Chalak-Malak Sanghatana with the objective of enabling drivers from non-Marathi-speaking backgrounds to communicate with passengers in Marathi, particularly during their day-to-day interactions on the road.

Certificate Ceremony Held

The certificate distribution ceremony was held at the Shri Gajanan Maharaj Temple Centre in Garibachapada, Dombivli West. A number of officials and representatives associated with the transport and rickshaw sector attended the programme.

Among those present were Akshaya Bansode, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector from the Sub-Regional Transport Office, Rickshaw Chalak-Malak Union representatives Ankush Mhatre, Shekhar Joshi, Bhikaji Jhade, Vishwambhar Dubey, Surendra Masalkar and Roshan Pawar, along with Asmita Sawant, a trainer from the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad, and Anukul Mali.

Drivers Take Marathi Pledge

The programme also witnessed a symbolic pledge by the participants. Trainers administered a Marathi-language oath to the drivers, who pledged to learn and use Marathi while interacting with passengers.

Organisers said the initiative was aimed not at creating a language barrier but at bridging the communication gap between autorickshaw drivers and commuters. They said basic knowledge of Marathi would help drivers communicate more comfortably with passengers, understand their destinations and respond to routine queries more effectively.

Officials Encourage Participation

Officials said Sub-Regional Transport Officer Ashutosh Barkul has been making special efforts to promote Marathi language training among non-Marathi-speaking autorickshaw drivers. He has appealed to more drivers to come forward and participate in the programme.

The organisers said the response to the two-month workshop has encouraged them to continue the initiative and bring more autorickshaw drivers under its ambit.

The programme also highlighted how basic language skills can play an important role in improving public transport service and everyday interaction between drivers and passengers in the multicultural Kalyan-Dombivli region.

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