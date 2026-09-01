Pune CBI Court Sentences Former EPFO Officer To 4 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment In ₹10 Lakh Bribery Case

Former EPFO Enforcement Officer Devidas Shindikar has been convicted in a bribery case involving a ₹10 lakh payment | AI Generated Representational Image

Pune, August 31, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court, Pune, on August 31, 2026, has convicted and sentenced Devidas Shindikar, then Enforcement Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Nashik, to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for four years with a fine of Rs. 1,50,000, in a bribery case.

Bribe Demand In PF Dues Case

The CBI registered the instant case based on a complaint by the General Secretary of a school against the accused on April 17, 2014. It was alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe from the complainant in connection with reduction of PF dues and penalty payable by the school.

The accused initially demanded Rs. 8.50 lakh, which was subsequently enhanced to Rs. 13 lakh. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept Rs. 10 lakh as bribe.

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CBI Trap And Conviction

The CBI laid a trap on April 21, 2014, and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10 lakh from the complainant.

After completion of the investigation, the CBI filed chargesheet on July 21, 2014, against the accused. The Hon’ble Court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused, accordingly.

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