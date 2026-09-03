'It Hurt Me, I Felt Unsafe': Nepal Woman Allegedly Harassed By Man In Kathmandu's Thamel; CCTV Footage Of Incident Goes Viral, Calls For Police Action

Nepal Woman Harassed By Man In Thamel; CCTV Footage Of Alleged Misconduct Goes Viral |

Kathmandu: A CCTV video showing a man allegedly touching a young woman without her consent while she was walking through Thamel, a popular tourist area in Kathmandu, has gone viral on social media, prompting calls for police action.

Incident reported on Tuesday evening

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday evening in Thamel. The woman shared a video of herself saying how the incident hurt her and made her feel unsafe.

The woman, who said she was the victim of the incident, shared details of what happened through social media and released CCTV footage that appears to capture the encounter. She also appeals to Nepal Police to take action in this incident and do justice by her.

The footage has drawn widespread attention online, with users urging Nepal Police to identify the man seen in the video and take appropriate legal action.

Man reportedly claimed contact was accidental

According to the woman, the man reportedly attempted to claim that the physical contact was accidental and occurred while he was exercising.

However, the CCTV footage appears to show the incident clearly. The video has led social media users to question the man's explanation and call for an investigation into the incident.

The incident has also renewed concerns over the safety of women in crowded public areas, where similar acts of unwanted physical contact may occur.

Calls for action and greater public safety

The woman is reportedly hoping that police will identify the man and take appropriate legal action.

The incident has sparked a broader discussion on social media about women's safety in public places and the difficulties some victims may face in speaking out or seeking support after such incidents.

Social media users have been asking Nepal Police to investigate the footage, identify the person involved and ensure appropriate action is taken.

The incident is being described online as a case of "'misbehaving' of a woman" in Thamel, with the CCTV footage becoming the central focus of public discussion.