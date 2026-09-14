FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Ganeshotsav 2026 Begins, China Cuts Troop Deployment Along LAC'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Ganeshotsav 2026 Begins In Mumbai As Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja Draw Crowds

Major attractions including Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani and GSB Seva Mandal witnessed huge crowds. (Read more...)

2. 9 AI Prompts To Create Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Photos With Your Family On ChatGPT Images Or Gemini Nano Banana

Written prompts can generate scenes including home aarti, visarjan processions, Ganpati darshan, family portraits, rangoli-making and dhol-tasha celebrations. (Read more...)

Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 | Instagram

3. China Reduced Troop Deployment Along LAC in 2025, Says Defence Ministry Report

The PLA had 10 combined arms brigades along the frontier and another 10 in training areas. Before the October 2024 disengagement, China reportedly had over 60,000 troops in Ladakh alone. (Read more...)

4. 'This Is BCCI's Stance': India Head Coach Amol Muzumdar Breaks Silence On Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Controversy

India head coach Amol Muzumdar has played down the importance of a 'trophy' after the team refused to accept it from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi after the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final. (Read more...)

𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗘𝗡𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗔𝗦𝗜𝗔. 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝟴𝗧𝗛 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘! 👑



The crown returns where it belongs! 🏆✨



Our Sherniyaan lift the #DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026 trophy and regain continental supremacy in absolute style 💙#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NotAGentlemansGame… pic.twitter.com/ZAeN7nvrXB — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 13, 2026

5. Russia Creates Separate Category For Foreign Recruits, Offers ₹16 Lakh Per Soldier For Ukraine War

Governor Igor Kobzev introduced the payment through a decree. The incentive, reportedly Russia's highest regional offer for recruiting foreigners, comes as Moscow seeks additional manpower for its war against Ukraine. (Read more...)

Ukraine-Russia war | ANI

6. India-EU FTA: EU To Allow 2.5 Lakh Indian Cars At 8% Duty, Quota To Rise To 4 Lakh

The quota will gradually rise to 4 lakh vehicles, while duties will eventually fall to zero. Separate concessions will cover electric and hybrid vehicles. (Read more...)

7. Tata Sons Countdown Begins: Will RBI Verdict Deliver Dalal Street Its Biggest Prize?

Tata Sons faces a crucial Sept 17 board meeting after RBI's rejection, putting a potential mega IPO, leadership succession and governance firmly in focus. (Read more...)

Reserve Bank of India | File

8. India's DRDO Achieves Major Breakthrough In Homegrown Chip Tech For Radars & Electronic Warfare

The technology includes X-band MMICs and S-band GaN components used in radar, electronic warfare and communication systems. A 3.5 x 3 mm chip can deliver up to 30 watts of power, boosting India’s defence electronics self-reliance. (Read more...)

Representational image | File

9. Ganeshotsav 2026: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Panchmukhi Ganesha Sand Sculpture In Thane; Draws Visitors' Attention

The sculpture depicts Panchmukhi Ganesha, or the five-faced form of Lord Ganesha, and combines religious symbolism with Pattnaik’s distinctive sand-art style. (Read more...)

10. 'Oh No!': Samay Raina Snatches Mic From Deepak Kalal After Latent Contestant's Breast Cancer Revelation, Leaves Audience In Splits - VIDEO

India’s Got Latent contestant Kartika Jalani spoke candidly about her cancer battle, revealing that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and is nearing the end of her immunotherapy. (Read more...)