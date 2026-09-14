'Oh No!': Samay Raina Snatches Mic From Deepak Kalal After Latent Contestant's Breast Cancer Revelation, Leaves Audience In Splits - VIDEO

Samay Raina Takes Deepak Kalal's Mic After Contestant's Cancer Revelation | Photo Via YouTube

The latest episode of India’s Got Latent was released on Samay Raina’s YouTube channel as a members-only episode and featured Deepak Kalal, Ravi Gupta and Agu Stanley. The episode also featured contestant Kartika Jalani, whose candid conversation about her battle with cancer led to an unexpected and humorous moment involving Samay and Deepak.

India's Got Latent Contestant's Cancer Revelation

During the episode, Kartika recited a poem, after which Samay mentioned that she had written in her form, "Hair is my full personality." Curious about the statement, he asked her about it. Kartika explained that she used to have long hair, unlike her current short hairstyle.

Samay Raina Takes Deepak Kalal's Mic After Contestant's Cancer Revelation

Samay then asked her, "So if you don’t mind, like, what happened?” Kartika replied, “So I got diagnosed with cancer.”

The revelation immediately prompted a quick reaction from Samay. He appeared concerned that Deepak Kalal might make an inappropriate joke and swiftly grabbed Deepak’s microphone, placing it aside while saying, “Oh no!” The unexpected move left Kartika and the audience laughing.

Samay later asked her which type of cancer she had been diagnosed with. Kartika replied, "Breast cancer."

Hearing this, Samay once again quickly snatched Deepak’s mic and said, “Oh, that’s so sad, man. I am so glad that you are recovering, yaar."

India's Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode Contestants Kartika Jalani Cooked by Deepak Kalal. https://t.co/2xaL7oJw7u pic.twitter.com/W3UXgDKRPA — कलयुग का कंस (@KalyugKaKans) September 13, 2026

Deepak Kalal Gets Emotional

Balraj Ghai also asked Kartika if she was still undergoing treatment. She confirmed that her treatment is ongoing. During the conversation, Deepak was also seen getting emotional and appeared moved by Kartika’s positive outlook and resilience despite her ongoing health battle.

Samay later asked Kartika about her treatment. She revealed that she had recently completed radiation and was undergoing immunotherapy.