Samay Raina REACTS To Fan Criticising Ashneer Grover For Acting 'Cool' On India's Got Latent: 'He Was Being Honest...'

Samay Raina Defends Ashneer Grover After India's Got Latent Criticism | Photo Via YouTube

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina recently reacted to criticism surrounding BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover's behaviour in the latest episode of his comedy show India’s Got Latent, which featured actor and reality TV personality Rakhi Sawant as one of the panellists.

Samay Raina Defends Ashneer Grover

Following the episode, a fan took to social media to share their opinion about the judges. The fan wrote, "I loved all the judges in the Rakhi episode but I didn't love Ashneer. He was acting cool and nonchalant." Samay addressed the criticism during an AMA session on Instagram on Wednesday. Responding to the fan, the comedian defended Ashneer and explained why he felt the businessman was actually doing well during the episode.

Samay wrote, "I thought he killed it. Every joke he said landed." He went on to praise Ashneer's interaction with Rakhi, pointing out how their contrasting personalities worked well within the improv format.

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“Even his energy with Rakhi where she was the quirky character and he was the straight character (basic rules of improv) was going so well,” Samay explained.

Samay Raina Praises Ashneer Grover

The comedian also highlighted a moment towards the end of the interaction, when Ashneer said, “toh chalo”, after reportedly appearing uncomfortable for nearly an hour. According to Samay, the moment was a smart way of bringing the scene to an end.

“It was very smart of him, I thought,” he added.

Ashneer Grover Was Being Honest: Samay Raina

Samay further addressed Ashneer’s reaction to a robot featured during the episode. While the businessman’s lack of enthusiasm could have been interpreted as him trying to appear “cool”, Samay said he viewed it differently.

“Also he was being honest when he didn’t like the robot,” Samay said, adding that although it could come across as “acting cool”, he saw Ashneer’s reaction as honesty.

He concluded by saying that being honest, even when it goes against what others in the room may want to hear, “takes much more strength” than simply agreeing with everyone.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of India's Got Latent season 2, will feature Deepak Kalal and Ravi Gupta, will be exclusively available to members. Unlike his other episodes, it will not premiere on Netflix and will only be accessible to subscribers who have purchased a membership.