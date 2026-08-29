Rakhi Sawant Looks Scared As She Gets Mobbed By Pilgrims In Mecca While Distributing Prayer Mats, VIDEO Goes Viral

Rakhi Sawant Mobbed While Distributing Prayer Mats In Mecca | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Rakhi Sawant, who travelled to Mecca, Saudi Arabia and was seen using the name Rakhi Fatima, offered prayers for the safety of children, elderly people, animals and everyone stranded in flood-hit Nepal. During her visit, she faced a chaotic situation while distributing Janamaz (prayer mats) among pilgrims, as a large crowd gathered around her and surged forward to collect them, leaving the actress visibly overwhelmed.

Rakhi Sawant Mobbed While Distributing Prayer Mats In Mecca

In videos circulating online, the 47-year-old star can be seen trying to control the situation as a large crowd gathers around her. Looking visibly scared, Rakhi attempted to remain calm while chanting 'Allah Hu Akbar' as pilgrims crowded around her. However, the rush continued as people surged forward to collect the prayer mats from her.

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After the distribution ended, the situation reportedly became even more chaotic. People followed Rakhi towards a shop and began grabbing the remaining mats. Amid the commotion, some people were also seen pulling at her hijab, leaving her frightened and visibly uncomfortable.

Work Front

Rakhi will be seen next as a panellist for the next episode of Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent Season 2.

During the first season, Rakhi appeared as a guest panelist on Episode 12 of India's Got Latent, joining a star-studded panel that included comedians Maheep Singh, Aashish Solanki, Yashraj, and Balraj Singh Ghai.

The episode went on to become one of the most loved and memorable instalments of the season, with viewers praising Rakhi's unfiltered humour, spontaneous reactions, and entertaining presence.