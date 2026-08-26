'Mere Desh Ko Bacha Lo': Rakhi Sawant’s Emotional Prayer For India, Gen Z & Politicians On Eid-e-Milad During Umrah Goes VIRAL- Watch

Rakhi Sawant's Prays For Gen Z, Politicians & India During Umrah In Makkah- VIDEO |

Rakhi Sawant has once again embarked on a spiritual journey to Makkah to perform Umrah on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad. The actress shared glimpses from the holy pilgrimage, including a video of herself performing Tawaf around the Kaaba. During her prayers, Rakhi sought blessings for India and prayed for the safety and well-being of Gen Z. She said, "Mere desh ko bacha lo mere khuda."

She further added, “Galat logon se mere desh ko bacha lo. Mere desh ke education ko bacha lo. Desh ke Gen Z ko bacha lo.” Rakhi also prayed for better employment opportunities and education for Gen Z. She further extended her prayers to the country’s political leaders, saying, “Ya Khuda, main dua karti hoon ki jitne bhi mantri-shantri hain, ye imaandari se chalein.”

The actress also prayed for the dignity and upliftment of Gen Z, wishing that no youngster in the country would be insulted or humiliated.

Rakhi also addressed a recent incident in which a family of three reportedly died by suicide following an alleged dispute over a teenager’s demand for an iPhone. While performing Tawaf, she prayed that such incidents do not happen again and urged Gen Z to respect their parents and become financially independent.

She said, “Jitne bhi Gen Z hain, wo apne maa-baap ko kabhi na satayein, chahe iPhone ho, chahe kisi bhi cheez ke liye na satayein. Apni khud ki kamayi karo aur apni khud ki zindagi jiyo.”

Rakhi Sawant has been following Islam for the past few years and has frequently spoken about her faith and spiritual journey. She embraced Islam after her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani in 2022. The actress publicly confirmed her conversion in January 2023, after revealing her nikah with Adil, and said that she had accepted Islam for her husband and love. Rakhi has also previously spoken about her spiritual journey, saying, “I was born a Hindu, then I became a Christian and now I am a Muslim.” She has maintained that she respects all religions while publicly embracing Islam in recent years.