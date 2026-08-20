'Wo Shaadi Karne...': Govinda & Komal Rani Were Planning To Marry? Sunita Ahuja REVEALS Shocking Details To Rakhi Sawant On Phone Call - VIDEO

Govinda & Komal Rani Were Planning To Marry? Sunita Ahuja REVEALS Shocking Details To Rakhi Sawant On Phone Call - VIDEO |

Rakhi Sawant recently came out in support of Sunita Ahuja and called Govinda’s wife in front of the paparazzi while praising her decision to withdraw the divorce case. During the phone conversation, Sunita allegedly claimed that Govinda and his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar were planning to get married.

Rakhi called Sunita in front of the paparazzi and asked, “Sunita ji kaise ho?” She then told Sunita that she had done the right thing by withdrawing the divorce case. Responding to Rakhi, Sunita said, “Mere support mein tumlogon ko bolna chahiye. Tumlogo ko kahani maloom hai.”

Rakhi assured Sunita that she would always support her. Sunita then criticised Poonam Pandey for making statements about her. Rakhi, however, tried to explain the situation to Sunita, saying, “Ghar ka rice plate ghar ka hota hai, bahar chicken tandoori aur chicken tikka kha ke koi fayda nahi hota.” Sunita responded sarcastically, “Chicken tikka bhi acha hota hai,” before claiming that Govinda had been with Komal at the airport.

Sunita further opened up about her frustration, saying, “Main itna din se chup thi na, 5-6 saal. Ab tu usko meri jagah dega...” She also claimed that she had been receiving calls from several people and said that hearing about the alleged situation made her feel bad as a wife.

Rakhi then advised Sunita to focus on the alleged Rs. 200 crore wealth, suggesting that if another woman entered Govinda’s life, his assets could eventually be divided. Sunita’s next statement, however, grabbed attention. According to Zoom TV, she said, “Maine case kal wapas le liya kyunki wo shaadi karne ke plan me the wo log.”

Rakhi said that if Sunita had wanted to, she could have harmed Govinda in several ways but chose not to. Rakhi went on to defend Sunita, saying, "Agar wo chahti to Govinda ji ko blue drum mein daal sakti thi, wo chahti to Govinda ji ko pahad par le ja ke dhakkar maar sakti thi, agar wo chahti to chai mein zeher daal sakti thi...So guys, main ye kehna chahti hoon Sunita ji meri bhot achi dost hain. Aur jo unhone divorce ka case wapas liye wo mere kehne pe liya."