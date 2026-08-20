'Wapas Lena Tha Toh Kiya Kyun?': Govinda's Manager Questions Sunita Ahuja After She Withdraws Divorce Plea

Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha has reacted to Sunita Ahuja ’s decision to withdraw her divorce plea against the actor, saying he was relieved that the proceedings had ended. However, he also questioned why the case was filed in the first place. His comments came after Sunita was recently spotted at a family court in Bandra, Mumbai, with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, and their advocate.

Several videos of Sunita outside the court surfaced on social media, however, she did not reveal the reason behind her visit.

Speaking to NDTV, Sinha said he was relieved that the proceedings had been withdrawn but questioned why the matter had reached court in the first place. He said the couple’s differences had been discussed publicly for nearly one-and-a-half to two years, which he felt had caused unnecessary harm to the family’s image.

Sinha stressed that disagreements are common in relationships and suggested that many family issues could have been settled privately.

He said, "Zarurat nahi thi jaane ki. Ghar ki baatein ghar mein reh ke, baith ke baatein karke, bahut sab cheezein hoti hain. Aaj wapas lena tha, to kiya kyun tha? Ye baat ka mujhe dukh ho gaya. Kahe ko phir tamaasha hum log ban gaye (There was no need for people to know about it. Matters concerning the family could have been discussed and resolved privately, within the home. If the intention was to withdraw the case today, then why was it filed in the first place? That is what saddens me. Why did we have to become a spectacle for everyone)?"

He also said Govinda had not reacted to the withdrawal of the petition. Sinha added, "Bhagwan sabko sadbuddhi dein, sab log buddhi se chalein. Bas ye hi achha hai (May God grant wisdom to everyone and may people act sensibly. That is what is best). Confusion and misunderstandings within a family can be resolved by sitting together and talking. Problems may become big, but they are not impossible to sort out."

On August 19, when paparazzi asked about her visit to the court, she chose not to discuss the matter. Instead, she responded humourously, saying, “Birthday manane aaye hai (I came to celebrate birthday)” before getting into her car.

The court appearance comes amid renewed interest in Sunita and Govinda’s relationship. Attention had intensified after Govinda was spotted at an airport with his rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita reacted to the sighting by referring to Govinda as a ‘sugar daddy’. The actor later asked her to stay within her limits and accused her of defaming him.

Govinda and Sunita married in March 1987 and initially kept their relationship private. They welcomed daughter Tina in 1988 and son Yashvardhan in 1997.

Reports had earlier claimed that Sunita filed for divorce at Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, under provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. The allegations reportedly included adultery, cruelty and desertion. However, the couple were later seen together during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, appearing to put the divorce rumours on hold.

Govinda also appeared on Sunita's shows Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa and Maa Hai Naa.