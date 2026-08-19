Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Case Against Govinda, Actor's Team Says 'Sab Theek Hai Dono Mein' Amid Rumours

Sunita Ahuja’s visit to a family court in Mumbai on Wednesday (August 19) sparked speculation about her marriage to Govinda . However, the actor’s team has now clarified that there is no reason for concern, claiming that Sunita has withdrawn the divorce case she had filed against her husband.

Sunita Ahuja was spotted outside the family court in Bandra with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. When paparazzi asked her about the reason for her visit, she jokingly responded, "Birthday manane aayi thi."

Speaking to HT City, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha confirmed that Sunita had withdrawn the case. He said, "Sab log darr kyu rahe hai. Sunita ji ne apna case wapas liya hai. Yeh toh khush hone ki baat hai."

Her appearance at the court led to questions about the couple’s relationship. Addressing the speculation, Sinha said, "Woh itne gusse mein nazar aayi toh sabko laga hoga kuch problem hui, par ab sab theek hai dono mein."

Sunita had reportedly filed a divorce petition against Govinda at the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. The petition reportedly cited allegations of adultery, cruelty and desertion.

Sunita and Govinda have been married since 1987 and have two children, Tina Ahuja, 37, and Yashvardhan, 29.

Govinda and Sunita's marriage has once again become the subject of intense public discussion. For the uninitiated, the couple has been making contrasting and pointing remarks about their relationship and washing dirty linen in public.

Sunita has spoken openly about alleged infidelity in her marriage, including claims that Govinda has had affairs. A few days ago, Sunita while talking to the paparazzi, called Govinda a 'sugar daddy' of his new co-star Komal Rani with whom, according to Sunita, is having an affair.

To this, Govinda was seen lashing out at Sunita for trying to malign his image. He asked her to mainly stop abusing and have some control over her swear words. The 62-year-old actor also stated that just because he was paired opposite a much younger actress did not mean that he was having in affair.