'Pakka Divorce Le Rahe': Netizens React As Sunita Ahuja Gets Spotted Outside Mumbai Family Court Amid Public Spat With Govinda - VIDEO

Bollywood actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, was spotted with their son Yashvardhan Ahuja at a family court in Mumbai’s Bandra on Wednesday (August 19). Photos and videos of the mother-son duo surfaced online, prompting speculation about the reason behind their visit.

While there has been no confirmation about why Sunita and Yashvardhan were at the court, social media users were quick to connect their appearance with ongoing speculation about Govinda and Sunita’s marriage. Several netizens claimed that the couple could be heading towards divorce, although there is no official confirmation of such a development.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, paparazzi can be heard asking Sunita why she had visited the court. She responded with a joke, saying, “Birthday manane aaye hain (We have come to celebrate a birthday).” Yashvardhan, meanwhile, appeared visibly annoyed by the questions from the paparazzi. He asked them to move aside and refrain from asking questions.

Netizens react

The family court appearance soon became a topic of discussion among social media users. Reacting to the video, one Instagram user wrote, “Legally alag ho rahe hain, divorce le rahe hain,” while another commented, “Bandra family court hai yeh... Guys, divorce confirm.”

"Govida sir what are u doing ....why?? Enjoy ka mtlb yeh ni ki app itni long married life ek pal mein khtam krdo. Zindagi sb ki nikal jati hai jo chod ke jata hai baad mein khud pachtata hai. Please act maturely, sir. You need to be more mature about this. Happy toh aap apni wife ke sath bhi reh sakte ho...thodo socho," wrote another user.

"Divorce hi sahi h jis hisab se ek dusre ki ijjat kharab kar rahe hain us hisab se shanti se alg ho jao," wrote another user.

However, these comments are based on social media speculation, and neither Govinda nor Sunita has confirmed that they are seeking a divorce. The reason for their visit to the Bandra family court also remains unclear.

Sunita and Govinda's public spat

Govinda and Sunita's marriage has once again become the subject of intense public discussion. For the uninitiated, the couple has been making contrasting and pointing remarks about their relationship and washing dirty linen in public.

Sunita has spoken openly about alleged infidelity in her marriage, including claims that Govinda has had affairs. A few days ago, Sunita while talking to the paparazzi, called Govinda a 'sugar daddy' of his new co-star Komal Rani with whom, according to Sunita, is having an affair.

To this, Govinda was seen subtly yet strongly lashing out at Sunita for trying to malign his image. He asked her to mainly stop abusing and have some control over her swear words. The 62-year-old actor also stated that just because he was paired opposite a much younger actress did not mean that he was having in affair.