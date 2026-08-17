'Age Should Never Become Weapon...': Salman Khan's Ex-GF Somy Ali Supports Govinda After Sunita Ahuja Calls Him Komal Rani's 'Sugar Daddy'

Somy Ali Backs Govinda Amid Affair Row | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Somy Ali, Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend and one of Govinda’s former co-stars, has come out in support of the actor amid the ongoing controversy surrounding him and his wife, Sunita Ahuja. Sunita has made several comments about Govinda, including calling him newcomer actress Komal Rani Swarnkar’s 'sugar daddy' amid rumours of an alleged affair between the two.

The speculation has also drawn attention to their significant age difference, with Sunita pointing out that Komal is around the same age as their daughter.

Amid the controversy, Somy shared a collage of throwback pictures featuring herself with Govinda and penned a lengthy note in his support. Recalling her professional and personal interactions with the actor, she praised his talent and humility while defending his decision to continue working despite his age.

Somy Ali Supports Govinda

She wrote, "I am going to chime in here as no one else will and show support whenever it’s necessary: I have known Govinda personally and professionally, which is why I can say a few things about him from both ends. Chichi is one of the greatest talents in the Hindi film industry and he is one of the most humble actors I got to know during my time within that industry. I have immense respect for both Chichi and Sunita. However, there is nothing ageist about an actor accepting a role with a younger actress."

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'Talent Doesn't Have Expiration Date'

She added that 'talent doesn’t have an expiration date' and argued that when work may be difficult to find, choosing to continue working should be respected rather than ridiculed. According to Somy, an actor’s worth should not be determined by their age or the age of their co-star, but by their talent, professionalism and willingness to keep working.

"Age should never become a weapon against someone who is simply trying to earn a living and continue doing what he loves. Perhaps the most admirable thing about an actor is his refusal to give up when the industry or others start telling him he’s too old," added Somy.

While their appearance has sparked discussions online, neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship.