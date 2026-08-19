'Controversy Maa Ke Bete...': Bigg Boss Fame Ajaz Khan Slams Sunita Ahuja Amid Marriage Row With Govinda; Warns Of Impact On Their Children's Future- VIDEO

Bigg Boss Fame Ajaz Khan Slams Sunita Ahuja Amid Divorce Drama With Govinda |

Television actor and Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan has recently commented on Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's relationship and their alleged ongoing divorce drama. In his latest social media post, Ajaz said, "Sunita Bhabhi, waise to mera bolne ka koi haq nahi banta hai, par aap public hi kar chuki hain sab kuch to ek chota bhai hone ke naate advice de raha hoon aapko."

Ajaz further urged Sunita not to discuss her personal matters publicly. The actor and model said that by doing so, she is not only harming Govinda but also putting the future of their children, Tina and Yashvardan Ahuja, at risk. He claimed, "Ye jo Govinda ke saath kar rahi hain na aap ye galat kar rahi hain aap. Unke sath to galat kar hi rahi hain aap, apne bete aur beti ke sath bhi galat kar rahi hain."

In his video, Ajaz said that Sunita is being provoked by people on social media, claiming that they are only doing so for fun. "Bhabhi maje le rahe hain aapke aur Govinda ji ke," he said while referring to people reacting to their relationship on social media. Urging Sunita not to discuss her personal matters publicly, Ajaz added, "Aapke bete aur beti ko bhi kaam milne mein takleef ho jayegi. Ye jo corporate wale hain na controversy maa ke bete ko kaam nahi dete."

Maine Govinda ji ke support mein yeh reel banayi hai. Pati-patni ke beech chahe kitne bhi differences hon, personal baaton ko public mein laakar kisi ki izzat ko nuksaan pahunchana theek nahi. Govinda ji ne saalon tak apni kala se desh ko entertain kiya hai @ActorGovinda pic.twitter.com/o3lM47V1hS — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) August 19, 2026

He further addressed Sunita's "Maine Govinda ko banaya" remark, saying that Govinda was already a superstar. Ajaz added that Govinda was made a superstar by his fans and his mother. He further claimed that after his mother's death, Govinda went into depression, adding that no one can love a person like their mother.

Ajaz said, "Wo (Govinda) star the, hain aur rahenge." The actor claimed that even now, Govinda was responding to Sunita's cheating allegations with respect. Referring to the relationship between a king and queen, Ajaz said, "Jab raja ke sath galat karna chahta hain na log, tab rani ka istemaal kiya jata hai." He further claimed that Govinda was being used by people.

The actor also slammed Sunita for discussing her personal life on social media, saying, "Aap Mazak banti ja rahi hain" and calling her "Ghar ka bhedi lanka dhaye."

Speculation surrounding Govinda and Sunita's marriage intensified on Wednesday after Sunita was spotted at Mumbai's Bandra Family Court with their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. Her appearance came amid renewed reports of trouble in their nearly four-decade-long marriage, with the couple having faced divorce and separation rumours for months. However, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha has now clarified that Sunita has withdrawn the divorce petition and that there is no reason for concern, stating that "sab theek hai dono mein".