 'Gaali Mat Do Itne Achche Pati Dev Mile Hai...': Poonam Pandey Supports Govinda Amid His Public Spat With Wife Sunita Ahuja - Watch
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HomeEntertainment'Gaali Mat Do Itne Achche Pati Dev Mile Hai...': Poonam Pandey Supports Govinda Amid His Public Spat With Wife Sunita Ahuja - Watch

'Gaali Mat Do Itne Achche Pati Dev Mile Hai...': Poonam Pandey Supports Govinda Amid His Public Spat With Wife Sunita Ahuja - Watch

Poonam Pandey came out in support of Govinda amid his wife Sunita Ahuja's allegations about his alleged affair with struggling actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. Poonam, who appeared with Govinda in Aa Gaya Hero, called him a "wonderful husband" and said she would support him "100 percent".

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, August 20, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
'Gaali Mat Do Itne Achche Pati Dev Mile Hai...': Poonam Pandey Supports Govinda Amid His Public Spat With Wife Sunita Ahuja - Watch
Poonam Pandey Supports Govinda | Instagram

Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been making it to the headlines for the wrong reasons. The two have been speaking to the media separately about each other, and Sunita is seen accusing the actor of having an affair with a struggling actress named Komal Rani Swarnkar.

Poonam Pandey, who has worked with Govinda in the film Aa Gaya Hero, has come out in support of the actor. On Wednesday night, at an event, when she was asked about Sunita, Poonam said, "Gaali mat do yaar. Itne achche pati dev mile hai, tumko Govinda mila hai. Kya baat kar rahe ho? Pehle se nahi pata tha kya ke woh itne bade star hai? (Don't abuse. You've got such a wonderful husband; you've got Govinda. What are you talking about? Didn't you know he was such a big star before?)"

Further, when she was asked if she would support Govinda, Poonam said, "I will support Govinda, sir. 100 percent support karungi. Main toh unhi ko karungi, jo gaali de raha hai, unko thodi na karungi (I will support him 100 percent. I will only support him, not the one who is abusing)."

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When the pap told her that Sunita complains about Govinda roaming with another girl, the actress said, "Yeh kuch bhi hai. Peeth peeche thodina ghum rahe the; airport pe the (Anything she says. He was not roaming behind her back; he was at the airport)."

Sunita Spotted At Family Court

On Wednesday, Sunita, along with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja, was spotted at a family court in Mumbai. Netizens speculated that maybe the couple is heading for a divorce.

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However, later, Govinda's manager clarified that Sunita had already filed for divorce, and she visited the court to withdraw the case. Till now, Sunita has not yet shared any statement about it.

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