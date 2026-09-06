'Being Racist Is Not Funny': Did Kusha Kapila Call Out Samay Raina Over Jokes On Nishant Tanwar After Latent Episode? Here's The Truth

Did Kusha Kapila Take A Dig At Samay Raina? | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and content creator Kusha Kapila has grabbed attention on social media after an alleged post in her name went viral, claiming that she took a dig at stand-up comedian Samay Raina over jokes involving fellow comedian Nishant Tanwar following the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2. Nishant appeared on the episode alongside Varun Dhawan, Sharan Sharma and Medha Shankr.

Did Kusha Kapila Take A Dig At Samay Raina?

The alleged post showed Kusha criticising Samay while defending Nishant, claiming that he had stood by Samay during the India’s Got Latent controversy last year. "Nishant stood by him when nobody else did, and seeing him get treated like this just doesn't sit right. Some things are simply not funny. #BeingResistIsNotFunny,” the viral post read.

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The Real Truth About Kusha Kapila's Post

At first glance, the post appeared convincing, as it seemingly matched Kusha’s current Instagram display and was presented as though it had been shared by the actress herself. However, the post is not genuine. It is an AI-generated image and was not actually posted by Kusha on her Instagram account.

Samay threw Nishant Tanwar under the bus just to impress Medha Shankr. 😂

That smile and blush say more than words ever could.pic.twitter.com/VCGZ188Erk — Himanshu Yadav (@HimashuYadav07) September 4, 2026

There are also visible clues suggesting that the viral image is fabricated. Notably, the hashtag in the alleged post uses the word “resist” instead of “racist,” further raising questions about its authenticity.

The viral claim is particularly notable given Kusha and Samay’s history. The two have been estranged since a controversial 2024 roast on Ashish Solanki’s Pretty Good Roast Show, where Samay made personal jokes about Kusha’s divorce.

Kusha Kapila Yet To React

As of now, Kusha has not shared any such post on her Instagram account or publicly reacted to the viral AI-generated image. Therefore, claims suggesting that she recently called out Samay over jokes on Nishant should be treated as false.