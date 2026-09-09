'Just Internet Doing Its Thing': Comedian Samay Raina Breaks Silence On Sharon Verma Dating Rumours

Samay Raina Breaks Silence On Sharon Verma Dating Rumours | X

Comedian Samay Raina has recently been linked to Sharon Verma, with many speculating whether the two are dating. However, Samay recently addressed the rumours during a question-and-answer session on Instagram and clarified that he is not dating the fellow comedian.

Samay hosted a Q&A session on Instagram and asked fans to send “genuine questions only”. A fan then asked him, “Are you dating Sharon?” Responding to the question, Samay shared the reply on his Instagram Story and wrote, “No brother, just internet doing its thing.”

Samay and Sharon’s dating rumours gained attention after their playful exchanges on India’s Got Latent 2, with viewers speculating about their on-screen chemistry. Meanwhile, Samay has also been linked to actor Medha Shankr after the two were spotted together at public events. Their dating rumours resurfaced following a viral video and airport sighting, although neither has confirmed their relationship. In the latest episode of India’s Got Latent 2, Samay referred to Medha as his “sabse achhi dost” amid the ongoing speculation.

To all the Samay and Sharon shippers, not every friendly interaction between a man and a woman that shows a bit of chemistry means there is love or that they are interested in dating each other pic.twitter.com/M8DWFm0BCV — Nandini M (@your_niaaaa) August 30, 2026

Samay was also asked about the upcoming episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2. Sharing an update about the show, he revealed the guest details and release timeline. He wrote, “Deepak Kalal ft. Ravi Gupta bonus episode dropping on members only this weekend.”

During the Q&A, Samay was also asked whether actor Varun Dhawan is genuinely a good person. Calling him “the sweetest guy”, Samay wrote, “He is the sweetest guy and my dear neighbour.”

He further praised Varun for his appearance on India’s Got Latent, adding, “I have so many personal Varun Dhawan stories that will melt your heart but a simply public fact that he took so many jokes that anyone else would have asked us to remove from the edit, he acted in our show, he is so down to earth despite being who he is.” Samay concluded by calling Varun an “11/10 guy.”