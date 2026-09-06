‘Meeting You Is Not Easy’: Murder Actress Surabhi Vanzara Roasts Samay Raina For ‘Disturbing The Entire Nation’ On India’s Got Latent 2

Murder Actress Surabhi Vanzara Roasts Samay Raina On India’s Got Latent 2 |

Actor, writer and comedian Surabhi Vanzara appeared on the latest episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2, where she left the host and panelist Kushagra Srivastava on the receiving end of her sharp humour. Surabhi also took a sarcastic dig at Samay, telling him, “You’ve disturbed the entire country.”

Actor, writer and comedian Surabhi Vanzara appeared on the latest episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2, where she left the host and panellist Kushagra Srivastava on the receiving end of her sharp humour. Surabhi also took a sarcastic dig at Samay, telling him, “You’ve disturbed the entire country.”

Surabhi Vanzara, also credited as Shabnam Sayed, is known for popular TV shows including Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Hitler Didi and Qubool Hai, where she played Shireen Ahmed Khan. She has also appeared in films such as Murder and Raaz 2. She later ventured into writing and production and is now also associated with theatre.

During the episode, Samay joked about Surabhi being “mentally disturbed” because her maid had not come. When he asked whether she was in her normal state, Surabhi hit back, “No, no, this is all thanks to you. Meeting you is not easy, Samay. It’s quite mentally disturbing.”

She then took another sarcastic dig at the comedian, saying, “You disturbed the entire country.”

When Samay asked whether she was nervous or under pressure because of him, Surabhi once again responded sarcastically, “Don’t give yourself so much credit. I said mentally disturbed, not nervous.”

As Samay attempted to calm Surabhi down while continuing to crack jokes, Rakhi Sawant asked him to stop, pointing out that his jokes were not working on Surabhi.

She even took a jab at Kushagra, saying, “What’s your name, sir?” She even added, “I seriously don’t know. Everyone else I do know.”

The latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, featuring Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai alongside host Samay Raina, is currently available to stream on YouTube (with a subscription) and Netflix.