'It's Going To Be Wild': Samay Raina Leaves India Ahead Of Rakhi Sawant's India's Got Latent Episode; Netizens React

Samay Raina Leaves India Ahead Of Rakhi Sawant's India's Got Latent Episode; Netizens React |

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2's new episode, featuring Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai, is set to release tonight, September 6, 2026. Ahead of the episode's release, Samay has left India, with his latest Instagram story leaving everyone wondering if the upcoming episode is going to spark controversy. The new episode will stream on both YouTube and Netflix.

Samay shared a link on his Instagram story and wrote, "India's Got Latent Ep 6 drops tonight." However, it was his next story that caught everyone's attention. The comedian revealed that he is leaving the country just as the new episode featuring Rakhi Sawant is set to drop.

Samay shared a picture of himself holding his passport while posing at an airport. He captioned the post, "Alright friends, I'm off on a vacation for 2 weeks, enjoy the Rakhi Sawant episode tonight (with a laughing emoji)."

Samay Raina is already off on a vacation for 2 weeks because of Rakhi Sawant Episode coming tonight on Youtube 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HXzp6GysWe — Samay Raina (Parody) (@realsamayrainaa) September 6, 2026

Rakhi's appearance has become one of the major talking points surrounding the episode, with fans speculating about the kind of chaos her appearance could bring to the show. Social media discussions have also been fueled by Samay's decision to leave India immediately before the episode’s release. His post quickly sparked reactions online, with one user tweeting, "Samay Raina is already off on a vacation for 2 weeks because of Rakhi Sawant Episode coming tonight on YouTube."

Another user wrote, "Samay Raina really said 'drop the bomb and run.' Dropping the episode tonight and immediately dipping out of the country is peak comedy. You know it's going to be a wild one when even Samay is scared of Rakhi Sawant's lust."

Samay Raina really said "drop the bomb and run" 😭 Dropping the episode tonight and immediately dipping out of the country is peak comedy.



You know it's going to be a wild one when even Samay is scared of Rakhi Sawant's lust . pic.twitter.com/z7vYEwrcGn — ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ (@ReignOfBateman) September 6, 2026

Samay Raina is already off on a vacation for 2 weeks because of Rakhi Sawant Episode coming tonight on Youtube.



I'm much more scared for Ashneer Grover Rakhi will fry him alive!! 😭



Before anyone else file an FIR on Samay Ashneer will do it to crop his part . https://t.co/BHjQoP6VfN pic.twitter.com/rhGtDXvZx1 — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) September 6, 2026

The new episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, featuring Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai, is scheduled to premiere today, September 6, 2026, at 7 PM IST. Viewers can watch the episode on both YouTube (with a subscription plan) and Netflix.