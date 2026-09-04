'Left Side Dekh': Samay Raina Stops Latent Contestant's 2025 Air India Crash Joke Amid Ban On His Shows In Gujarat

Samay Raina Stops Latent Contestant's 2025 Air India Crash Joke Amid Ban On His Shows In Gujarat- VIDEO |

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 6 has been released on Netflix. In the new season, the comedian appears to be more cautious about the jokes being made on the show. During the latest episode, Samay stopped a contestant from making a joke about the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, seemingly to avoid taking the joke any further.

A contestant named Vijay Poriya attempted to joke about the crash while explaining his fear of flying. Samay asked him, “You have a huge fear of flights. Why? Are they very expensive?” Laughing at the question, Vijay replied, “No, I'm from Ahmedabad na. So one year ago, main aise hi terrace pe baitha tha chill kar raha tha. Phir mere dost ka phone aaya ki 'Left side dekh.'”

Samay immediately understood the reference to the June 12, 2025 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad and stopped Vijay mid-answer. He said, “Can you give a different answer that we can keep?” Vijay then changed his response and joked, “Bhot mehngi hoti hai yaar.”

Samay Raina reveal he is not allowed to do his show in Ahemdabad.



He even requested Ahemdabad authorities to let him do his show in Ahemdabad.



Show is on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/uJzTA4tEM1 — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) September 4, 2026

Samay Raina also opened up about his ongoing difficulty in performing in Ahmedabad. Responding to an Ahmedabad-based contestant's appeal to locals to attend his live shows, the comedian said, “Mere khud ke show nahi ho pa rahe hain Ahmedabad mein.” He then folded his hands and urged the authorities, “Ahmedabad authorities, if you are watching this, let me do shows in Ahmedabad.” Samay added, “I love performing in Gujarat.”

Samay Raina's difficulty in performing in Ahmedabad dates back to the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent in February 2025. His Gujarat shows, including two in Ahmedabad, were cancelled amid widespread backlash over Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on the show.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 initially premiered on June 20, 2026, with Netflix and YouTube announcing that new episodes would drop every two weeks. However, the schedule has not remained strictly biweekly. The sixth episode featured Varun Dhawan as a special guest, with Medha Shankr, Nishant Tanwar and Sharon Verma also joining the panel alongside host Samay Raina.