'Machchar Kata...': Samay Raina Reacts After Paparazzo Asks If Someone Gave Him Love Bite On Neck

Samay Raina On Getting A Love Bite | Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday, and a video of him interacting with his fans has made it to social media. In the video, he is talking to his fans and clicking pictures with them, and a paparazzo asks him about the love bite on his neck. The paparazzo asks, "Gale pe love bite diya hai kisine? (Has anyone given you a love bite on your neck?)" So, the comedian quickly replies, "Nai machchar kaata (No, it is a mosquito bite)."

Well, Samay just gave this reaction and didn't mention anything more about it. Watch the video below...

India's Got Latent Upcoming Episodes

Meanwhile, India's Got Latent fans are in for a treat this week. On Friday, the new episode of the show featuring Varun Dhawan, Medha Shankar, and Sharon Verma as the judges will be out on Netflix, and on Sunday, the episode featuring Rakhi Sawant will be released.

While sharing the promo of Varun's episode, Samay wrote, "Life’s too short to argue just say 😏 and move on. Watch this exclusive episode of India’s Got Latent, out tomorrow, only on Netflix!"

Meanwhile, the promo for Rakhi's episode is not yet out.

India's Got Latent Season 2 Controversy

Season 2 of India's Got Latent landed in controversy after the previous episode featuring Archana Puran Singh, Orry, and Sharon Verma as judges was released. The jokes about Biharis and Kashmiris didn't go down well with netizens, and even BJP leaders had reacted to it.

Minister of Education of Bihar, Mithilesh Tiwari, reacted to it and told the media, "Any derogatory remark against any citizen of our country is unacceptable. Those who make such remarks are talking about breaking the country. We are people who dream of an Akhand Bharat, and for us, the king and the commoner are equal."

Till now, Samay has not yet reacted to the controversy.