'He Didn't Mean To Hurt Anyone': Archana Puran Singh, Son Aaryamann Sethi Defend Samay Raina's 'Nalle Bete' Joke - VIDEO

Actress Archana Puran Singh and her son Aaryamann Sethi have addressed the controversy surrounding Samay Raina's jokes about their family on India's Got Latent. While some of Archana's fans felt that the comedian crossed a line, the actor and her son have clarified that they were not offended by his remarks.

For those unversed, Archana recently appeared as a panelist on Samay's show, where he made jokes about her sons and husband, Parmeet Sethi. Samay called them "jobless" and also poked fun at Archana's work on The Kapil Sharma Show, where she is often teased for laughing at the jokes.

The comments led to criticism online, with some viewers feeling that the jokes were in bad taste. Archana and her family, however, have now shared their perspective in a video uploaded on Aaryamann's YouTube channel, Aary Vlogs.

Aaryamann Says Samay Didn't Intend To Hurt Family

In the vlog uploaded on Thursday (September 3), Aaryamann explained why he felt the controversy did not need to be taken seriously. He said, “I usually don’t say something about all this but I thought we should say something this time just because I feel it’s funny. The joke was also funny because, to be fair, when we vlog, we are at home only, so that’s not wrong and my mother also does laugh for a living.”

"First of all, let’s just point this out: it was a joke. And it’s okay. He did not mean to hurt me or anyone in my family," he added.

Aaryamann also revealed that he shares a good equation with Samay, while Archana and the comedian speak regularly, almost twice a day. He said, “Our relationship is fine and obviously, he is not trying to insult or hurt us. I understand when people say that a line was crossed but honestly, when the person who is the subject and the one who is making the joke… they don’t have a problem, then I don’t think it’s so important for everyone else to get upset,”

He added, “People watching comedy have become too sensitive. It’s a joke.”

Archana Puran Singh Says She Wasn't Offended

Archana also explained why she did not take Samay's jokes personally. Drawing a comparison with her equation with comedian Kapil Sharma, she said that jokes about her are made within a relationship based on mutual affection and respect.

“When Kapil makes jokes on me, his intent is not to hurt me. When we are backstage, he touches my feet, we hug, we talk with mutual love and respect. We just joke and laugh about it. Similarly with Samay,” Archana said and added, “I didn’t personally get offended by anything.”

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress also urged people not to feel upset on behalf of her family. She explained that she was aware of the nature of India's Got Latent before appearing on the show and understood that the format was centred around humour.

“Whoever is out there feeling bad for us, please don’t. I went there knowing what kind of show India’s Got Latent is. Not to be taken seriously, just meant to be fun and laughter, and I am very used to this kind of humour and I didn’t feel bad at all. People keep saying your family was insulted, but it will be an insult if he meant it. He just wanted to create that one moment of laughter for everybody. For me, that was the intent of that punch. I have no regret about Latent,” she concluded.

Samay Raina basically told Archana Puran Singh:



"Na aapke nalle 2 bete kaam karte hain, na aapka pati kaam karta hai." 😭



Forget the roast and think about how crazy this would've sounded 100 years ago.



Imagine telling your great-great-grandfather that one day a woman could… — Neha Patel (@Neha_S_Patel) August 28, 2026

What Did Samay Say About Archana's Family?

During the episode, Archana's sons were seated in the front row with the audience when Samay made jokes about her family. Referring to their presence, he said, “I have seen in your vlogs that neither your husband works, nor your two useless sons. They are sitting here in the first row,”

It is to be noted that Samay has also appeared on Aaryamann's vlogs in the past and has even given a tour of his home on the channel.