Samay Raina Leaves Varun Dhawan Amused With Dig At His Trademark Smile In India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 6; WATCH VIDEO

Samay Raina Mimics Varun Dhawan's 'Awkward Smile' After Nishant Tanwar's Acting Jibe; WATCH VIDEO |

Varun Dhawan is set to appear as one of the panelists on the upcoming episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. During the episode, fellow comedian and panelist Nishant Tanwar took a jibe at Varun's acting. Following this, Varun called Samay Raina on stage and asked him to act. Samay hilariously dodged the request, saying, "Are, maine nahi bola tha yaar." Netizens were left excited to see Varun on the show, with many noting that he is the latest big Bollywood name to appear after Alia Bhatt.

Netflix India released the promo clip of the upcoming episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 with the caption, "Life’s too short to argue just say and move on." Varun on the stage in the video is seen asking the contestant to do whatever he wants. To this, the contestant says "Main acting kar sakta hoon."

Nishant Tanwar took a playful jibe at Varun's acting, saying, "Are tu to kar lega par..." while pointing towards the actor, seemingly hinting that Varun might not be able to pull off the act. His comment left everyone, including Varun, laughing. Varun then asked the audience to wait for a moment before calling Samay Raina on stage, saying, "Tu aa ja." Samay responded, "Are main nahi bola tha yaar, maine thodi bola tha wo."

Varun then asked Samay and the contestant to perform the acting task. Samay asked Varun to join them as well, but the actor playfully refused, saying, "Nahi show tumhara hai. Paise hame mil rahe nahi hain. Paise tumhe banana hai."

#VarunDhawan with #SamayRaina on #IndiasGotLatent Season 2 🫨🫨🫨



Samay Raina doing Varun Dhawan ICONIC Smile 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kUcrJkdgNb — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) September 3, 2026

Even varun dhawan cannot copy himself forget samay. Because————-

That smile , that damn smile is unique. — Game of Drones (@delhistarboy) September 3, 2026

Later, Samay said, "Sab bante hain ek janwar," before striking a pose with an awkward smile, seemingly imitating Varun. Varun also played along with the joke and mimicked the same expression, leaving everyone in splits.

Seeing this a user asked in the comments, "What kind of animal was that?" Another replied to this, "He’s imitating Varun dhawan as an animal."

India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 6 will feature Medha Shankr, Varun Dhawan, Nishant Tanwar and Sharon Verma on the panel, with Samay Raina as the host. The episode will be released on Friday, September 4, 2026, at 8 pm on Netflix.