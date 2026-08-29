'Ban Kar Diya Jaaye...': Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 Sparks Controversy Over Remarks On Biharis & Kashmiris; BJP Leaders Upset

India's Got Latent Lands In Controversy Again | YouTube

On Friday, the latest episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent season 2, featuring Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Sharon Verma, and Nishant Suri, was released. It became the most-awaited episode of IGL, but banter between Sharon and Samay has landed the show again in a controversy. During the episode, Sharon and Samay made remarks about Biharis and Kashmiris, and this has not gone down well with a lot of people, including BJP's Ram Kadam and Mithilesh Tiwari.

While talking to IANS, Kadam stated that certain people in society deliberately make controversial statements just to gain publicity. They only want to become famous.

He said, "We need to understand that the deities of Sanatan Hinduism and Kashmiri Pandits cannot be treated as subjects of ridicule. Someone cannot deliberately do something offensive and then simply apologise afterwards. In the meantime, they get the publicity they wanted across the country for free."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On comedian Samay Raina’s alleged remarks about Biharis and Kashmiri Pandits during his show, BJP MLA Ram Kadam says, "There are certain forces in society that deliberately make controversial statements simply to gain publicity. Their sole objective is to… pic.twitter.com/rhwV8Vn9hS — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2026

Kadam further stated that such people should be banned from social platforms for some period of time.

Mithilesh Tiwari Reacts

Minister of Education of Bihar, Mithilesh Tiwari, also reacted to it and told the media, "Any derogatory remark against any citizen of our country is unacceptable. Those who make such remarks are talking about breaking the country. We are people who dream of an Akhand Bharat, and for us, the king and the commoner are equal."

#WATCH | Katihar, Bihar: On Bihari-Kashmiri jokes at comedian Samay Raina's show, State Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari says, "Any derogatory remark against any citizen of our country is intolerable; those who make such comments are essentially talking about tearing the… pic.twitter.com/V1L2TmWXds — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026

He further said that there shouldn't be any discrimination based on caste and creed in the country, and that's what BJP believes.

What Did Samay & Sharon Tell Each Other?

Samay told Sharon, "She is so Bihari, she thinks Ebola means someone said something." In reply, Sharon told him, "Samay is so Kashmiri he loves getting stoned."

To further roast her, Samay said that Sharon is a Bihari who came to Mumbai in search of a job and said, "Just Bihari things." Sharon replied, "At least I left my state by my choice (allegedly referring to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir)."

Well, it made everyone on the panel and the audience laugh, but the remarks have surely sparked controversy.