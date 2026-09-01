'Core Memory Unlocked': Varun Dhawan Shows 2-Year-Old Daughter Lara His Madame Tussauds Singapore Wax Statue, Hides Her Face In Photos

Varun Dhawan's Daughter Lara Meets His Wax Statue During Singapore Holiday | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Varun Dhawan recently travelled to Singapore for a family vacation with his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, and their two-year-old daughter, Lara. On Tuesday, September 1, Varun shared a series of pictures and glimpses from their family getaway, including a special visit to his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Varun Dhawan's Daughter Meets His Wax Statue In Singapore

In the photos, Varun can be seen posing beside his wax figure, which was dressed in a denim jacket and showcasing his abs. Varun, Natasha and Lara were seen posing together with the statue, with the actor keeping his daughter’s face hidden in the pictures as he gave fans a glimpse into their family outing.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Varun wrote, “Core memory unlocked. Showed my wife and daughter my statue. Thank u Madame Tussauds Singapore 🇸🇬 for the hospitality."

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The statue is also seen recreating Varun’s iconic hook step from Palat Tera Hero Idhar Hai from his film Main Tera Hero.

Snippets From Singapore Vacation

Apart from posing with his own wax figure, Varun also shared a picture with filmmaker Karan Johar’s wax statue. Varun shares a close bond with Karan, who launched him in Bollywood with Student of the Year in 2012. The actor made his debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in the film.

The family vacation appeared to be filled with several memorable moments. Varun shared glimpses of a beach day with Lara, their visit to Universal Studios, and some of the food they enjoyed during their trip. Staying true to his fitness routine, the actor also made sure not to skip his workout while on vacation.

Varun and Natasha welcomed their daughter Lara in June 2024. Since then, the couple has largely kept their daughter away from the public eye, often choosing to keep her face concealed in pictures shared on social media.

Work Front

The actor was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead.