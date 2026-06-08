Inside Video Of Alia Bhatt & Raha At Varun Dhawan's Daughter Lara's Birthday Party Goes Viral

A video from the birthday celebration of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s daughter Lara has taken social media by storm. The clip features Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha enjoying the intimate gathering, giving fans a rare glimpse into the star kids’ playful moments.

Lara, who turned two on June 3, celebrated the occasion with a party attended by close friends and family members. Among the guests were Alia Bhatt and her three-year-old daughter Raha, whose appearance became one of the highlights of the event.

In the now-viral video, Raha can be seen having a great time in the play area alongside other children. At one point, Alia is seen calling her daughter closer before lovingly taking her hand. The sweet interaction has left fans gushing online.

For the celebration, Alia opted for a casual look in a black top paired with jeans, while Raha looked adorable in a pink-and-white checkered frock styled with a blue bow.

The gathering also highlighted the long-standing bond between Alia and Varun. The two actors began their Bollywood journeys together with Student of the Year, directed by Karan Johar. The film marked their debut and laid the foundation for a friendship that has remained strong over the years.

Their on-screen pairing went on to win audiences over in films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Known for their effortless chemistry and camaraderie, the duo continues to share a warm friendship off-screen as well.

Both actors have also embraced parenthood in recent years. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022, while Varun and Natasha became parents to Lara in June 2024.

The latest viral video has given fans a glimpse of the close friendships shared by some of the industry's most loved families.