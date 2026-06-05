Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review: Varun Dhawan Tries Hard To Keep This David Dhawan Comedy Afloat, But It Rarely Takes Off

Director: David Dhawan

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul and others

Where to watch: In theaters

Rating: 2 stars

After delivering several massy entertainers over the years, director David Dhawan returns with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a film that carries all the ingredients of his trademark cinema - love triangles, misunderstandings, family drama, comedy and plenty of songs. Unfortunately, what worked decades ago feels outdated here. While the film has a few entertaining moments and a committed lead performance from Varun Dhawan, it struggles to stay consistently engaging.

The film begins with a marital conflict between Varun (Jass) and Mrunal Thakur's Bani. While Varun wants to start a family, Bani is focused on her career and isn't ready for motherhood. Their constant disagreements over having a child push them to seek help from a marriage counsellor.

Their differences become too big to ignore, leading Bani to file for divorce. The court asks the couple to stay apart for six months before making a final decision.

A month later, Varun meets Preet (Pooja Hegde) in Rishikesh. Later, they cross paths again in the UK and gradually fall for each other. Just when things seem to be moving forward, Bani arrives and reveals that she is pregnant with Jass' child. As if that wasn't enough, Preet also tells him that she is carrying his baby. That's where the confusion and chaos begins.

The first half is slow, stretched and surprisingly low on laughs. Several scenes feel unnecessarily long, and the film takes too much time to reach the central conflict. The second half is definitely better paced and more entertaining, but by then the film has already tested the audience's patience.

Actors' Performance

This is completely Varun's film. Whether it's comedy, romance or emotional moments, he does most of the heavy lifting. His comic timing works in several scenes, and he brings enough energy to keep viewers invested even when the script isn't helping him. He also gets plenty of hero moments and carries the film on his shoulders.

Mrunal and Pooja, however, are let down by underwritten characters. Neither gets much scope to leave a strong impact. They look good on screen but don't have enough material to elevate their roles.

The supporting cast ends up being more memorable. Maniesh Paul is particularly entertaining in the second half and delivers some of the film's better comic moments. Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panda, Rakesh Bedi, Manoj Pahwa also add some life whenever they appear. Jimmy Shergill, unfortunately, is completely wasted. An actor of his calibre deserved far more than what the film offers him.

A special mention for Mouni Roy's cameo, which comes as a pleasant surprise and adds some freshness to the proceedings.

Music

The music has a nostalgic touch and fans of David Dhawan's older films may enjoy the references. However, the film seems obsessed with inserting songs at regular intervals. At times, it feels like a song arrives every 10 minutes, slowing down the narrative even further.

FPJ Verdict

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has all the ingredients of a typical David Dhawan entertainer, but very little of the magic. The story is predictable, many jokes feel rehearsed, and several punchlines fail to land. While a few comic scenes in the second half manage to bring genuine laughs, they aren't enough to save the film.

The biggest positive remains Varun, who gives it his all and proves once again that comedy is one of his strongest genres. But even his sincere effort can't fully overcome a weak screenplay and outdated storytelling.

If you're a hardcore Varun Dhawan fan, there is enough here for a one-time watch. For everyone else, this comedy-drama is more chaos than charm.