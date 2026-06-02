Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: CBFC Asks Makers Of Varun Dhawan Starrer To Replace Vulgar Hand Gesture, Blur Condom Brand's Name - Report

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai CBFC Cuts | Instagram

David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, is all set to release on June 5, 2026. The film's trailer and songs have created a decent pre-release buzz, and now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification has asked the makers to make some changes in the film before giving it a U/A 16+ certificate.

The CBFC’s Examining Committee (EC) asked the makers to replace a word at four places with an appropriate term. A vulgar hand gesture visual was also asked to be replaced.

In one of the scenes, the brand's name on the condom packet was blurred, while the word referring to the flavours was asked to be muted. A scene which features the names of cricketers Jos Butler and Ben Stokes was visually edited to 6 seconds. In one of the scenes, the makers were asked to zoom in on the face and upper body of the women dancing, as earlier their undergarments were visible.

After all the changes were done, the movie was given the censor certificate on May 27. The runtime of the movie is 136.40 minutes, which means it is 2 hours, 16 minutes, and 40 seconds long.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

The release date of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was also changed multiple times. Earlier, the film was slated to release on June 5, 2026. But, to avoid a clash with Toxic, the movie was preponed to May 22, 2026.

However, after Toxic got delayed, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai decided to release their film on the original date, June 5.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai - David Dhawan's Last Film

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will be David Dhawan's last film as a director. So, we are sure the fans of the filmmaker are excited to watch the movie in theatres.