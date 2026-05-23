Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer: 'WTF Is This Casting?'; Netizens React To 40-Year-Old Mouni Roy Playing Mother To 39-Year-Old Varun Dhawan

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer | YouTube

The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was launched at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. Even though it has received mixed reviews from netizens, the trailer became the topic of discussion for many reasons. Well, one of the reasons is Mouni Roy.

The Naagin actress, who is currently 40 years old, will be seen playing the role of Varun's fake mother in the film. Interestingly, Varun, this year, turned 39. So, the age gap between them and the casting of Mouni as Varun's fake mother has become the talk of the town.

A netizen tweeted, "They got Mouni Roy to play Varun Dhawan's mom?? Are you f**king kidding me???? (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Mouni roy as his fake mother how is it even believable? (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Mouni roy ko maa bna diya p**n movies have better plot line than this (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

After watching the trailer, we can say that Mouni playing Varun's fake mother would have a comedy angle to it. But yes, clearly, for now, it has become a topic of discussion on social media.

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Divorce

A few days ago, Mouni and her estranged husband, Suraj Nambiar, took to social media to announce their separation and requested privacy.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film was earlier slated to release on June 5, 2026. But, it was preponed to May 22, 2026, to avoid the clash with Toxic. However, after Toxic got postponed, the David Dhawan directorial was once again shifted to its original date. So, it will now hit the big screens on June 5, 2026.