Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer: Estranged Wife Mrunal Thakur, GF Pooja Hegde & Two Pregnancies Turn Varun Dhawan's Life Into Madness

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer | Photo Via YouTube

The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was finally unveiled on Saturday (May 23), and it promises a full-on entertainer packed with comedy, chaos, romance and nostalgia. Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead, the film appears to embrace the ‘brain-rot comedy' genre, delivering over-the-top humour and madcap sequences that are sure to leave audiences in splits.

While the teaser of the film had earlier received mixed reactions and criticism from a section of social media users, the newly released trailer has managed to change the conversation around the movie.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Out!

The 3-minute-15-second trailer opens with Varun and Mrunal, a married couple who are filing for divorce in court. But the reason behind their split is what truly sets the tone for the madness ahead. When the judge asks why they want to separate, Mrunal's character hilariously complains that Varun just wants to romance her all the time, while he innocently argues that he is only trying to have a baby. Amid the chaos, Varun's character meets Pooja at a club and tells her that he is single when she asks about his relationship status.

Check out the trailer:

As their romance begins to blossom, the story takes a hilarious turn when Mrunal's character suddenly re-enters his life and announces that she is pregnant with his child. Before he can even process the shock, another twist lands, Pooja's character is pregnant too, and yes, Varun is the father again!

What follows is pure confusion, panic and comedy, with Varun looking completely stunned as his already complicated love life turns into absolute madness.

One of the biggest highlights of the trailer is the recreation of the iconic song Chunnari Chunnari. The nostalgic track instantly grabbed attention online, with many fans excited to hear the beloved number in a fresh avatar.

Known for his signature brand of larger-than-life family entertainers, directed by David, the film also features Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar, and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to release in cinemas on June 5.