'We Have Poured Our Hearts...': Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Makers Claim Film's Story Is Original Amid Comparisons With Govinda's Sandwich

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, is gearing up for a theatrical release on June 5. Soon after the teaser dropped, social media users drew comparisons between the film’s storyline and Govinda's 2006 release Sandwich, suggesting noticeable similarities in the plot setup. The buzz quickly sparked discussions online, with fans debating whether the upcoming film is inspired by or reminiscent of the earlier comedy. However, amid the growing chatter, the makers have stepped in to clarify the speculation, issuing an official statement insisting that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is entirely original.

Varun Dhawan's Film Faces Comparison Buzz

On Saturday, May 15, a "Public Notice" was issued on Tips' Instagram handle, which read, "It has come to our attention that there are discussions in the trade and amongst the public regarding our film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (film). Tips, Ramesh Taurani Ji, David Dhawan Ji, along with the cast and crew, would like to clarify that the Film is an original story and screenplay and bears no resemblance to any other film. We have poured our hearts into making this film and sincerely look forward to welcoming audiences to cinemas on 5th June for a fun-filled family experience."

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