Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer: 'Madness Vibes', 'Kya Tha Yeh?'; Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Film Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer | YouTube

The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was supposed to be out on Thursday, but due to technical issues, the trailer launch event was cancelled. Now, on Saturday, the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai, which was attended by David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, and the other cast and crew.

Well, the trailer promises that the movie will be a typical David Dhawan comedy with one male lead, two female leads, and of course, a character of the hero's friends. It has scenes and dialogues that will make you laugh, but a couple of scenes will remind you of some older movies. Watch the trailer below...

Netizens Review Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen tweeted, "#DavidDhawan sir really said “logic can wait, entertainment first” 😭🎬🔥... @Varun_dvn , @mrunal0801 & @hegdepooja together already giving full chaos + comedy + Bollywood madness vibes (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Kya tha yeh?? Better take one month subscription of Netflix and enjoy real cinema rather than wasting hard earned money on this crap (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Can't wait to see David Dhawan's classic comedy madness back on screen! The trio of Varun, Mrunal, and Pooja looks amazing. Super excited for June 5th! (sic)."

The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has received mixed responses. So, let's wait and watch how the movie turns out to be.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was earlier slated to release on June 5, 2026. But, it was preponed to May 22, 2026, to avoid the clash with Toxic. However, after Toxic got postponed, the David Dhawan directorial was once again shifted to its original date. So, it will now hit the big screens on June 5, 2026.