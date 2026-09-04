'Arunachal Loves You': Chello Meme Reunites With Samay Raina, Gifts Traditional Attire After Viral 'Roast' On India's Got Latent

Chello Meme Reunites With Samay Raina, Gifts Traditional Attire | Instagram

Chello Meme is back in the spotlight for her latest interaction with comedian Samay Raina, but this time there was no brutal roast or awkward punchline. Instead, the influencer met Raina with a warm gesture from Arunachal Pradesh, presenting him with traditional clothing and a headgear associated with the state.

The reunion comes after Chello became one of the most talked-about contestants on India’s Got Latent following her memorable appearance on the show.

Chello Meme brings Arunachal’s culture to Samay Raina

A video shared by Chello on Instagram showed her meeting Samay Raina inside what appeared to be a vanity van. The two could be seen laughing and chatting as a member of their team recorded the interaction.

During the meeting, Chello presented Raina with traditional attire from Arunachal Pradesh, along with a traditional headgear. The gesture offered a very different picture of their equation compared with their earlier interaction on India’s Got Latent.

Sharing the video, Chello captioned it, “Arunachal loves you."

Raina responded to her post with, “So much fun todayy ," while the official India’s Got Latent account joined the conversation with a playful, “Well well well."

Fans remember Chello’s viral ‘India’s Got Latent’ roast

The reunion quickly prompted fans to revisit Chello Meme’s appearance on the comedy show. Her straightforward responses had left Samay Raina visibly caught off guard and became one of the most memorable moments from the episode.

At one point, Raina repeatedly asked Chello what people in Arunachal Pradesh thought about him. Her answer was remarkably simple: “Nothing."

When she explained that she was being honest and that many people there did not really know much about him, the exchange became even funnier.

Chello also questioned whether Raina's brand of comedy would connect with audiences in the region, telling him, “I just don’t know if they’ll get your jokes over there,"

The unexpected honesty turned the tables on Raina, who is known for his own sharp and often unpredictable sense of humour.

Social media users call the reunion wholesome

After Chello shared the reunion clip, viewers flooded the comments with references to her earlier appearance as well as appreciation for the friendly interaction.

One user wrote, “@maisamayhoon finally arunachal wale log bhi apse psnd krte h apko,"

Someone else continued the running joke by asking, “Samay ke baare mai abb kya bolte hai arunachal pradesh mai..??"

Others focused on Raina wearing the traditional attire. One commenter wrote, “Samay Rana looks handsome in our traditional attire. Such a wonderful gesture!"

Chello Meme’s Memorable Run On The Show

Chello Meme appeared on Season 2, Episode 5 of India’s Got Latent, where her candid answers quickly became a highlight of the episode. Rather than attempting elaborate jokes, she responded to Raina’s questions with an unfiltered honesty that unexpectedly made the interaction hilarious.

Chello ultimately won the episode and took home a prize package that included Rs 1 lakh, two AI+ Nova 2 Pro phones and 50,000 coins on the District app.