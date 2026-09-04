'Let Me Do Shows In Ahmedabad': Samay Raina Pleads To Authorities In India's Got Latent 2 Episode 6 Amid Permission Issues; Varun Dhawan Offers Help

Samay Raina Pleads To Authorities Amid Ongoing Permission Issues; Varun Dhawan Offers Help |

In the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, Episode 6, host Samay Raina revealed that he is still unable to perform in Ahmedabad. The comedian urged the Gujarat and Ahmedabad authorities to allow him to resume his shows in the city. Varun Dhawan, who was a part of the panel, was left surprised upon learning about the situation and asked Samay if he could help. But Varun’s next remark had everyone in splits.

During the episode, an Ahmedabad-based contestant urged people from his city to attend Samay’s live shows, saying, “Ahmedabad, if you are watching this, please come to live shows. We really need you.” Responding to him, Samay said, “Mere khud ke show nahi ho pa rahe hain Ahmedabad mein.” He then folded his hands and appealed to the authorities, “Ahmedabad authorities, if you are watching this, let me do shows in Ahmedabad.”

Samay went on to say, “I love performing in Gujarat,” and asked the contestant to give him a shout-out as a Gujarati and an Ahmedabad localite. Varun, who appeared surprised, asked him, “You've not toured in Gujarat?” Samay explained, “Last year I was not able to because waha pe...” Varun then asked if he had been able to tour Gujarat after restarting his shows. Samay said that he still had not been able to get permission to perform in Ahmedabad.

Hearing about Samay's difficulties in performing in Gujarat, Varun offered to help, asking, “Do you want me to help you?” Samay replied, “Yeah, if you could help me, bhai.” Varun then jokingly added, “To phir chup reh na,” referring to Samay's jokes about him and continuing their playful banter.

After the episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remarks triggered widespread backlash and legal complaints, Samay’s scheduled Gujarat tour was affected. Shows planned in Ahmedabad and Surat between March 17 and April 27, 2025 were cancelled, and their listings were removed from BookMyShow. The VHP publicly claimed the cancellations followed outrage over the controversy.