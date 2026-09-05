Varun Dhawan And Samay Raina's AI Kiss Video Goes VIRAL After India's Got Latent, Netizens REACT: 'Are They Dating?'

Photo Via Instagram

The latest episode of Samay Raina's show India’s Got Latent is now streaming on Netflix, and this time, actors Varun Dhawan and Medha Shankr joined the panel alongside comedians Sharon Verma and Nishant Tanwar. While the episode featured plenty of fun and roasting moments, it was Varun and Samay's bromance that caught fans’ attention.

During the episode, when Samay’s drink, arrived, Varun recreated a popular dialogue from Vivah. He picked up Samay’s glass and offered him a drink from his hand, saying, “Aapka jal aa gaya, thoda sa jal lenge aap?” Samay played along and drank from Varun’s hand before joking, “Kya baat! Hum dono ka rumour na phail jaye,” leaving Varun and the others in splits.

Varun Dhawan And Samay Raina's Kissing Video Goes Viral

The moment soon took an unexpected turn when contestant Mihir Patel remarked, “AI videos banenge iske upar.” Varun immediately asked what kind of videos he meant, while Samay, in his trademark unfiltered style, simply replied, “You’ll see.”

Hours later, an AI-generated video showing Varun and Samay kissing surfaced online and quickly went viral.

Netizens React

The clip sparked a wave of hilarious reactions from social media users, with several fans joining in on the joke. One user wrote, “We live in a world where everyone is shipped, gender doesn't matter. Be careful,” while another commented, “AI nahi, real hai.” A third wrote, “Perfect, we all seen now.”

Others asked, “Are they dating?” and “Ok this looks interesting,” while one person simply reacted, “Heated rivalry.”

The viral AI clip appears to be a playful response to the episode’s own joke about such videos being made. As of now, neither Varun Dhawan nor Samay Raina has reacted to the AI-generated kiss video.